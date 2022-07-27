ENT doctors see more respiratory infections after COVID-19 lockdown
Doctors treating ears, nose and the throat (ENT) infections are seeing more patients with respiratory tract infections.
When the hard lockdown started in 2020, ENT specialists found a drastic decrease in patients and a reduction in other respiratory tract infections.
That's because upper respiratory tract infections were spread the same way as the COVID-19 virus.
Refilwe Moloto spoke to ENT specialist Dr Sibulele Cezula about the impact of the Covid pandemic and the trends she was now seeing as we emerged from two years of lockdown.
With everything having opened up, its like we've gone back to normal. We're starting to see a lot of infections affecting the sinuses, tonsils, the pharynx or the larynx.Dr Sibulele Cezula, ENT specialist
If you had a serious case of COVID-19, its more than likely you're suffering from long covid. ENT doctors are seeing more patients with nasal congestion, chronic sinusitis, post nasal drip, ueustachian tube dysfunction and reduction in smell, as a result of COVID-19.
The nerves responsible for smell come out at the top of the nose and are quite exposed to the environment. We are seeing people's smell being affected by other respiratory tract infections as well. Sometimes the smell comes back.Dr Sibulele Cezula, ENT specialist
What's important is that if you have smell reduction, you should consult an ENT specialist. The reason for this is because it could be other things causing the smell reduction. You could have growths, polyps or tumours from the brain, causing a reduction in smell.Dr Sibulele Cezula, ENT specialist
Early detection and regular visits are vital. Dr Cezula urged people to pay attention to their bodies for signs of illness. The area of ENT is not just specific to the ears, nose and throat, it also includes all aspects of the mouth. If there are lumps on the neck, it could also be indicators of a condition in the throat.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/three-person-looking-at-x-ray-result-1170979/
