Music to our ears! Ndlovu Youth Choir announce Cape Town concert dates





They sung their way into our hearts and became the pride of South Africa when they appeared on the 'America's Got Talent' (AGT) stage in 2019, becoming the first choir in the history of the competition to make the finals.

Since then, the now-world renowned Ndlovu Youth Choir has gone from strength to strength.

Their debut studio album Africa (2019) debuted at number one in South Africa and earned them a South African Music Award for Best Adult Contemporary Album.

Their latest and third album, ‘Grateful,’ was released earlier this year.

Now, the talented youngsters, who hail from Limpopo, have announced they're set to delight South African audiences again, with their first SA headline tour heading to Cape Town and Johannesburg this year.

Capetonians will be able to see them at the Artscape from 7-9 October, while fans in Jozi can catch them at the Teatro, Montecasino from 30 September – 2 October.

