How COVID-19 lockdowns, prolonged screen time impacted eye sight
The long period of social isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in us having a greater attachment to our digital devices.
Bur this is detrimental to our eye health.
Added to that, the COVID-19 lockdown resulted in longer periods between eye examinations, leading to larger changes in correction and greater risks of undetected eye diseases.
Refilwe Moloto spoke to optometrist Colin Tonkil about the need for regular eye checkups.
During this extended period, patients already started suffering from poorer vision and difficulty watching TV or PCs. So we need to ask if Covid caused any changes to our site, directly and indirectly.Colin Tonkil, optometrist
According to Tonkil, during and after the lockdown, the decline in outdoor activities and the increase of exposure to digital screens, accelerated the progression of myopia.
This became known as quarantine myopia, or short-sightedness.
Young people displayed greater refractive changes at a faster pace, with visual problems occurring at a younger age.
Spending more time outdoors has been shown to slow the progression of myopia. Conversely, it was shown that myopia was higher in individuals with vitamin D deficiency. Traditional schooling allows for the use of vision, from far to near. The sudden switch to high intensity close up use of the eyes, became linked with refractive increases and myopia.Colin Tonkil, optometrist
Research has shown that screen time has increased seven fold from pre COVID to post COVID. Myopia control and prevention requires discussion with your optometrist.
Parents should observe their children's visual tasks. If digital devices are being held closer to the eye and the child has habitual poor reading habits, it could be time to see an optometrist.
Tonkil has suggested that people visit their optometrists annually.
Source : Pixabay.com
