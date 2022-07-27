Mthethwa out of touch with reality with review of R22m flag - DA





The Democratic Alliance (DA) said the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa is out of touch with reality.

This comes after the minister said the controversial R22 million monumental flag project might continue.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, DA Member of Parliament Tshepo Mhlongo said the public outcry was enough to cancel the whole project.

The minister is obviously out o touch with the community, there was a public outcry, and petitions were signed but even today this issue is going back to be discussed. Tshepo Mhlongo, MP - Democratic Alliance

We asked the minister if this project is going to be implemented, yes or no? He said we are going to be discussing it again in the Cabinet meeting. Tshepo Mhlongo, MP - Democratic Alliance

Listen to the full interview below:

