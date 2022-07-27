Mthethwa out of touch with reality with review of R22m flag - DA
The Democratic Alliance (DA) said the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa is out of touch with reality.
This comes after the minister said the controversial R22 million monumental flag project might continue.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, DA Member of Parliament Tshepo Mhlongo said the public outcry was enough to cancel the whole project.
The minister is obviously out o touch with the community, there was a public outcry, and petitions were signed but even today this issue is going back to be discussed.Tshepo Mhlongo, MP - Democratic Alliance
We asked the minister if this project is going to be implemented, yes or no? He said we are going to be discussing it again in the Cabinet meeting.Tshepo Mhlongo, MP - Democratic Alliance
Listen to the full interview below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Mthethwa out of touch with reality with review of R22m flag - DA
More from Local
Woman accused of paying a 'look-a-like' R3k to get Covid jab on her behalf
The woman had apparently wanted to travel overseas and needed to have a vaccination certificate to do so.Read More
Out of the ashes: Artwork of reimagined UCT Jagger Library to go on display
The display at the Molly Blackburn Hall on UCT’s upper campus consists of sketches, sculptures and other works.Read More
Well done Banyana Banyana on your bonus, but what about the artists?
Lester Kiewit interviewed Sibongile Mngoma, founder of Im4theArts organisation, on the slow and reactionary measures by the Sports, Arts and culture department in rewarding talent.Read More
ENT doctors see more respiratory infections after COVID-19 lockdown
Refilwe Moloto spoke to ENT specialist Dr Sibulele Cezula about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the trends she was now seeing as we emerge from two years of lockdown.Read More
SA luxury goods co. raking it in hand(bag) over fist as handbag sells for R280K
The second-hand Hermes Birkin bag was snapped up online in just 8 minutes for a whopping R280 000 from luxury goods store Luxity.Read More
They lived happy meal ever after: Cape couple's McDonald's wedding reception
Newlyweds Ebrahim and Tayla Samboe from Worcester recently celebrated their wedding with a BigMac and fries!Read More
How COVID-19 lockdowns, prolonged screen time impacted eye sight
Refilwe Moloto spoke to optometrist Colin Tonkil about the need for regular eye checkups.Read More
'Music is a vessel for me - my identity is in God, not in music' - Majozi
Durban-born musician Majozi popped into the CapeTalk studios this weekend to chat with Sara-Jayne King.Read More
Music to our ears! Ndlovu Youth Choir announce Cape Town concert dates
For their first SA headline tour, the Ndlovu Youth Choir brings their signature sound, to Cape Town and Johannesburg this year.Read More