Dental neglect cases increased due to COVID-19 pandemic, says oral surgeon





The world is still reeling from the effects of the global pandemic that has massively impacted livelihoods and the overall economy.

Over the last two years, many people struggled to prioritise dental care due as the pandemic posed various challenges.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to dental surgeon, Dr JJ Serfontein, about his observations on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on oral hygiene.

The dentist said his practice has seen an increase in cases of neglect due to financial constraints.

So many people’s lives have been thrown over because of this and going to the dental office obviously becomes very low on that priority list.’ Dr JJ Serfontein, Dental surgeon

He added that heightened stress levels have resulted in people grinding and ultimately damaging their teeth.

Two things we’ve seen is the neglect, so disease is becoming worse, gum disease is getting worse. Tooth decay, could’ve been a filling now becomes a root canal. Then one surprising thing that we have seen that is related directly to stress is that we have been grinding our teeth more than ever… Dr JJ Serfontein, Dental surgeon

He advised that individuals should have their teeth examined by a dentist at least once a year, where possible.

As a rule of thumb, twice a year would be a good idea for most patients, but it can become very expensive unfortunately. So for most people at least once a year. Dr JJ Serfontein, Dental surgeon

