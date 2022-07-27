Russia to quit International Space Station after 26 years of 'beautiful harmony'
Russia will quit the International Space Station after 2024.
The Russian space agency Roscosmos head Yuri Borisov made the announcement after meeting with head of state Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.
Russia is planning a new Russian space station, said Borisov.
“The decision to leave this station after 2024 has been made," said Borisov.
"I think that by this time we will start putting together a Russian orbital station.”
Russia controls a passage up to the space station and the propulsion thereof.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 3:23).
There is this lovely, beautiful harmony of the five contributing partners to the ISS. But it’s not going to go on beyond 2024… The International Space Station has been going for 24 years…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
When it comes to international cooperation, what else have we got? When it started I thought it was one small step boldly going towards the Star Trek Federation, but perhaps not.Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/forplayday/forplayday1602/forplayday160200088/52310068-international-space-station-with-astronauts-over-the-planet-earth-.jpg
