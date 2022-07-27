They lived happy meal ever after: Cape couple's McDonald's wedding reception
We can all be agreed that life in South Africa is getting really expensive, right?
Not everyone has R280 000 to spend on a designer handbag.
Groceries, petrol, electricity (when we have it) - the cost of living is taking its toll on many of us.
So you could forgive newlyweds Ebrahim and Tayla Samboe from Worcester for doing what they could to save some cash when it came to their nuptials.
For them there was no costly reception at a vineyard, rather the loved-up pair chose to have their wedding at their local McDonald's, and by all accounts, they have zero regrets!
The pair, who met 6 months ago at church, admit times have been tough recently, and throwing a big, lavish wedding was out of the question, telling IOL:
"I am currently unemployed and Tayla is a teaching assistant so she doesn’t earn that much."
But what the couple is lacking in funds, they make up for in faith, with Ebrahim proudly posting on his Facebook account after tieing the knot.
"With R0.00 in my bank account with no shoes or suit ect [SIC] the only thing I had and have was and is the Word of God I couldn't give my wife the best Reception but I could give her something to eat"
Check out these lovely pics of the pair dressed in their wedding finery and chowing down on burgers and fries.
You don't need the biggest reception, you don't need the most fashionable suit or dress to get married, all you need is one word of God and then Faith it Until you make it!!Ebrahim Samboe
Congratulations to the newlyweds!
