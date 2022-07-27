Well done Banyana Banyana on your bonus, but what about the artists?
The Sports, Arts and culture department has been noted for its failures in cushioning artists against the devastating impact of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
In a shocking disregard of public outcry, the controversial R22 million-rand flag project proposal by Minister Nathi Mthethwa was reportedly still under discussion.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Sibongile Mngoma, the founder of Im4theArts organisation, on the slow and reactionary measures by the Sports, Arts and culture department in rewarding talent.
Mngoma - an open critic of Mthethwa - is also an opera singer and activist.
She along with other artists went on a peaceful demonstration to occupy the National Arts Council offices in 2020 – demanding accountability for the COVID-19 relief funds that the department was a custodian of.
She said the lack of vision from the minister was what continued to fail artists.
The problem I see with our minister is that he is reactive. When you don’t have a plan or a vision you will always react to everything, so he doesn't have his own individual plan, he inherited a department from other ministers who also didn’t have a plan either and from that they just created more mess.Sibongile Mngoma, Opera singer and founder - Im4theArts
Recently, Mthethwa promised to address the issue of pay disparity between national soccer teams, Banyana Banyana and Bafana Bafana – something which officials and activists do not believe will materialise.
While there was relief that Banyana Banyana was rewarded for their amazing feat, questions were raised as to where the same recognition is for artists who make incredible strides as well, she said.
He's basically saying players can be recognised when they win continental and international tournaments and artists even if they are on international stages, they can only be recognised in death. What is he saying?Sibongile Mngoma, Opera singer and founder - Im4theArts
Listen to the full audio above.
More from Local
Woman accused of paying a 'look-a-like' R3k to get Covid jab on her behalf
The woman had apparently wanted to travel overseas and needed to have a vaccination certificate to do so.Read More
Out of the ashes: Artwork of reimagined UCT Jagger Library to go on display
The display at the Molly Blackburn Hall on UCT’s upper campus consists of sketches, sculptures and other works.Read More
ENT doctors see more respiratory infections after COVID-19 lockdown
Refilwe Moloto spoke to ENT specialist Dr Sibulele Cezula about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the trends she was now seeing as we emerge from two years of lockdown.Read More
SA luxury goods co. raking it in hand(bag) over fist as handbag sells for R280K
The second-hand Hermes Birkin bag was snapped up online in just 8 minutes for a whopping R280 000 from luxury goods store Luxity.Read More
They lived happy meal ever after: Cape couple's McDonald's wedding reception
Newlyweds Ebrahim and Tayla Samboe from Worcester recently celebrated their wedding with a BigMac and fries!Read More
How COVID-19 lockdowns, prolonged screen time impacted eye sight
Refilwe Moloto spoke to optometrist Colin Tonkil about the need for regular eye checkups.Read More
Mthethwa out of touch with reality with review of R22m flag - DA
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, DA member of Parliament Tshepo Mhlongo said the public outcry is enough to cancel the whole project.Read More
'Music is a vessel for me - my identity is in God, not in music' - Majozi
Durban-born musician Majozi popped into the CapeTalk studios this weekend to chat with Sara-Jayne King.Read More
Music to our ears! Ndlovu Youth Choir announce Cape Town concert dates
For their first SA headline tour, the Ndlovu Youth Choir brings their signature sound, to Cape Town and Johannesburg this year.Read More