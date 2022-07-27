Well done Banyana Banyana on your bonus, but what about the artists?





The Sports, Arts and culture department has been noted for its failures in cushioning artists against the devastating impact of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

In a shocking disregard of public outcry, the controversial R22 million-rand flag project proposal by Minister Nathi Mthethwa was reportedly still under discussion.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Sibongile Mngoma, the founder of Im4theArts organisation, on the slow and reactionary measures by the Sports, Arts and culture department in rewarding talent.

Mngoma - an open critic of Mthethwa - is also an opera singer and activist.

She along with other artists went on a peaceful demonstration to occupy the National Arts Council offices in 2020 – demanding accountability for the COVID-19 relief funds that the department was a custodian of.

She said the lack of vision from the minister was what continued to fail artists.

The problem I see with our minister is that he is reactive. When you don’t have a plan or a vision you will always react to everything, so he doesn't have his own individual plan, he inherited a department from other ministers who also didn’t have a plan either and from that they just created more mess. Sibongile Mngoma, Opera singer and founder - Im4theArts

Recently, Mthethwa promised to address the issue of pay disparity between national soccer teams, Banyana Banyana and Bafana Bafana – something which officials and activists do not believe will materialise.

While there was relief that Banyana Banyana was rewarded for their amazing feat, questions were raised as to where the same recognition is for artists who make incredible strides as well, she said.

He's basically saying players can be recognised when they win continental and international tournaments and artists even if they are on international stages, they can only be recognised in death. What is he saying? Sibongile Mngoma, Opera singer and founder - Im4theArts

