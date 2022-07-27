Czech police can now keep up with the fastest criminals with this Ferrari
Czech police have turned a Ferrari 458 Italia seized from criminals into a cop car capable of a top speed of 325 km/h.
The police will use it to chase criminals and clamp down on illegal street races.
The 11-year-old Ferrari is worth about R3 million, but Czech police only spent about R200,000 to make it fit for its purpose.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 4:43).
They’ve done a sensible thing. They’ve seized a load of really smart cars and converted at least one of them into a police car…Adam Gilchrist
Blooming heck it goes! … They’ll be able to catch the fastest criminals. The Czech Republic has a particular problem with unofficial races across its territory…Adam Gilchrist
RELATED: Rolls Royce launches world’s most expensive car – the R390 million 'Boat Tail'
Italy runs Lamborghinis for their police force and Dubai has a whole load of supercars.Adam Gilchrist
