Czech police can now keep up with the fastest criminals with this Ferrari





Czech police have turned a Ferrari 458 Italia seized from criminals into a cop car capable of a top speed of 325 km/h.

The police will use it to chase criminals and clamp down on illegal street races.

The 11-year-old Ferrari is worth about R3 million, but Czech police only spent about R200,000 to make it fit for its purpose.

The 325 km/h Ferrari 458 Italia. © alzamu79/123rf.com

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 4:43).

They’ve done a sensible thing. They’ve seized a load of really smart cars and converted at least one of them into a police car… Adam Gilchrist

Blooming heck it goes! … They’ll be able to catch the fastest criminals. The Czech Republic has a particular problem with unofficial races across its territory… Adam Gilchrist

