Out of the ashes: Artwork of reimagined UCT Jagger Library to go on display
An "amalgamation" of "creative contributions".
That's how artwork showcasing a reimagined Jagger Library at the University of Cape Town(UCT) is being described ahead of its public unveiling this week.
The historic Jagger Library was gutted in a devastating Table Mountain fire in April 2021.
Facilitated by UCT’s Futures Think Tank, the exhibition will showcase a series of 30 posters that encompass participants’ thoughts and ideas on a restored Jagger Library.
The display at the Molly Blackburn Hall on UCT’s upper campus consists of sketches, sculptures and other works.
Among the more than 300 stakeholders who took part in the project were primary school learners, university students, academics and members of the public.
The university says involving the public in the restoration process "closely aligns with UCT’s Vision 2030, which envisions a more inclusive university."
The library was home to the African Studies collection, started in 1953, as well as other collections: journals, ephemera, manuscripts, film and video, maps and rare antiquarian books.
“Our programmes were designed to recognise the immense loss that the fire caused, as well as pivot to the various opportunities for resultant growth,” said project manager, Dr Heeten Bhagat. “We worked through the mechanisms of UCT’s Vision 2030 to design creative experiments to make evident UCT’s intentions towards decolonisation.”
The display will take place tomorrow (Thursday, 28 July), between 1pm and 2.30pm and members of the public are welcome to attend.
