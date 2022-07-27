Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses
Zimbabwe wants to boost income from legal dagga sales to gradually replace what it earns from tobacco.
The country’s Medicines Control Authority is inviting licensed dagga producers and pharmacies to apply for approval to sell these products.
RELATED: South Africa will build a fully-fledged, industrial dagga industry – Ramaphosa
Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said the industry could grow to R21 billion per year, increasing the country’s scant exports and tax revenues.
Zimbabwe legalised dagga for medical use in 2018.
The country made almost R14 billion from tobacco in 2021.
In May, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa authorised a R450 million medical dagga farm and factory to be operated by a Swiss company in its West Province.
For more detail, read “Zimbabwe OKs first medicinal cannabis sales”
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_37321846_zimbabwe-flag-on-cannabis-background-drug-policy-legalization-of-marijuana.html?term=zimbabwe%2Bcannabis&vti=o22cs6k8cbln54trbd-1-10
More from Business
'Coping at UCT with no private school education is relatable to many readers'
Nyimpini Mabunda (CEO, General Electric Southern Africa) talks about his book 'Take Charge: Life lessons on the road to CEO'.Read More
More price hikes loom as tyre producers ask for higher duties on Chinese imports
Bruce Whitfield interviews Donald MacKay, Director at XA International Trade Advisors.Read More
Kumba Iron Ore a key player as steel producers embrace decarbonisation - CEO
While Kumba Iron Ore's profits have plummeted, CEO Mpumi Zikalala tells The Money Show she is upbeat about the future.Read More
'President's energy plan spot on, the key now is implementation'- Brian Dames
Bruce Whitfield interviews ex-Eskom CEO Brian Dames (African Rainbow Energy & Power) and Deloitte Africa's Andrew Lane.Read More
Telkom takes Ramaphosa to court in bid to stop SIU probe
TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod explains the background of the Telkom saga and why it's pushing back - on The Money ShowRead More
How to build better homes using 'rubbish' such as tyres and glass bottles
Lester Kiewit interviews Peter McIntosh, co-founder of Natural Building Collective.Read More
SA's energy plan makes complete sense: analyst
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a special plan to address the country's energy crisis. Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent consultant in energy research and a research fellow in the Global Risk Governance programme at UCT, Hilton Trollip, about its potential.Read More
What you need to know about terminating a lease agreement
Pippa Hudson speaks to rental property attorney, Marlon Shevelew, about tenant-landlord issues.Read More
'Preserving my wealth was there from a young age' - Proteas captain Temba Bavuma
Presenter of The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Temba Bavuma, captain of the SA men's national cricket team about his personal money habits.Read More
More from World
Russia to quit International Space Station after 26 years of 'beautiful harmony'
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Pope apologises for horrors committed by Church against Canada's First Nations
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Half ton walrus named Freya wreaking havoc with her heft in Norway
Freya the Walrus, who weighs over half a ton, is making more enemies than friends in some of Norway's most popular harbours.Read More
[WATCH] Chess-playing robot breaks 7-year-old opponent’s finger during match
Bad robot! Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
LISTEN: 'Russia is looking for more friends in Africa'
International correspondent Adam Gilchrist says Russia is looking for more friends in Africa.Read More
Hope around global food crisis after Russia, Ukraine sign grain export deal
The deal will free up millions of tons of grain blockaded since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Read More
Landlord apologises over SA-linked woman who lay dead in UK flat for 2 years
Sheila Seleoane's remains were discovered in her London apartment more than two years after she died.Read More
Namibia to export cheetahs to India, where they went extinct 70 years ago
Refilwe Moloto had a chat with international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Better call Saul! Real-life lassie leads rescue crews to owner after fall
Saul the Border collie lead rescuers more than 200 meters to its injured owner who had fallen while hiking in California.Read More
More from Africa
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.Read More
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022
Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how.Read More
The search for returns: Innovation will be key
Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds.Read More
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79
Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month.Read More
How to effectively plan for retirement
An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably.Read More
[WATCH] Nigerian official bizarrely fakes fainting when grilled about corruption
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work.Read More
Five Cape Town businesses crowned winners of Nedbank Business Ignite 2022
Each victor walks away with R200 000 prize packages to boost their businesses.Read More
Zimbabwe's Fortune Charumbira elected Pan-African Parliament president
Charumbira’s bid for the presidency at the Pan-African Parliament appeared to have been seamless after getting the backing of the southern and northern regions.Read More