Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses





Zimbabwe wants to boost income from legal dagga sales to gradually replace what it earns from tobacco.

The country’s Medicines Control Authority is inviting licensed dagga producers and pharmacies to apply for approval to sell these products.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said the industry could grow to R21 billion per year, increasing the country’s scant exports and tax revenues.

Zimbabwe legalised dagga for medical use in 2018.

The country made almost R14 billion from tobacco in 2021.

In May, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa authorised a R450 million medical dagga farm and factory to be operated by a Swiss company in its West Province.

