Open cuddle parties teach personal boundaries and consent, says facilitator
Cuddling, something we often take for granted, has been scientifically proven as an antidote to stress and anxiety.
Indeed a warm snuggle from a loved one is an instant mood reviver. However, not everyone has access to someone close to them. What are the alternatives available for those people?
Lester Kiewit interviewed life coach and Cuddle Party facilitator, Barry du Plooy, about the benefits of attending cuddle therapy.
Members of Cuddle Party call themselves leaders of the consent movement. The organisation offers a safe and open social space for structured intimacy in a non-sexual environment.
Du Plooy said the importance of verbal consent and boundaries is demonstrated through cuddle therapy sessions.
He explained that touch is strictly dependent on the individual giving consent and their willingness to receive it.
“The thing about it is what you will learn in a cuddle party is how to set your boundaries to keep yourself comfortable, to keep yourself safe, and unfortunately that’s something particularly in the South African context that nobody has ever taught us.Barry du Plooy, Cuddle Party facilitator
Listen to the full audio above.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_82361512_hugging-during-support-group-meeting-in-rehab.html
