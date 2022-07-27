Mkhwebane's battle to survive
Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is continuing her fight to retain her job. Parliament's inquiry into her fitness to hold office resumed on Wednesday. At the same time, she's also challenging President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to suspend her, in the Western Cape High Court.
Mkhwebane was suspended in June. Her possible dismissal hinges on the outcome of her impeachment inquiry before Parliament. Her legal team have argued that the President suspended her to derail her investigation into the Phala Phala saga.
Last week, the President issued a written reply to the Public Protector's 31 questions on the matter, but he declined to answer questions at the inquiry.
Uveka Rangappa speaks to EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise about the latest on the Public Protector's impeachment inquiry.
The president had said initially he had no plans to come before the commission to testify, because he hadn't made any allegations against the Public Protector. But we did see the lawyers for Adv Mkwebane serve him with those papers anyway. They said they would give him the opportunity to come to the commission voluntarily, to which he declined.Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Mkhwebane's legal team claim the president made some damning allegations against her, including how she had lied under oath.
Adv Dali Mpofu has spoken about how he was willing to go through the stumbling process to have the president before Parliament. How that system will work, we'll have to wait and see. The intention is that the president does have a case to answer.Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Ramaphosa's timing of her suspension has also come into question. Mkhwebane's legal team has argued that the president suspended her because he did not want her to lead the investigation into Phala Phala.
But Ramaphosa's legal counsel has argued there was no conflict of interest when he made his decision.
The president is accused of covering up an alleged robbery at his Limpopo farm in 2020, in which millions of dollars was stolen. The matter is now under investigation by the National Prosecuting Authority.
Judgement was reserved on Tuesday and this is expected to inform proceedings in Parliament going forward.
Scroll up for the interview.
Source : @PublicProtector/Twitter
More from Local
Home deliveries for pets - Shoprite takes its pet supplies business online
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Cotton (Head of e-commerce, Shoprite Group) about the new Petshop Science online service.Read More
Transnet swings to R5bn profit from R8bn loss in previous financial year
Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Portia Derby about state-owned Transnet's results for the 2021/2022 financial year.Read More
It’s not a ‘holiday’: Numsa spends almost R40m for congress
Numsa, which has cash flow problems due to a variety of reasons, sponsored flights for over 1,000 delegates to the Mother City for its eleventh congress - going against its own resolution to spend moderate amounts on such gatherings.Read More
Open cuddle parties teach personal boundaries and consent, says facilitator
Lester Kiewit interviewed life coach and Cuddle Party facilitator, Barry du Plooy, on the benefits of attending cuddle therapy.Read More
Dancing, cheering and singing: Banyana celebrate Wafcon win with Ramaphosa
The president presented members of the team with certificates of appreciation for their role in this incredible win as a part of their homecoming celebrations.Read More
Man to appear in court charged in connection with Khayelitsha mass murder
The suspect is due in court today, but police say the hunt continues for his suspected accomplices.Read More
Need cash? City of Cape Town wants to pay you R5,000 to snitch on wrongdoers
Lester Kiewit interviews Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at the City of Cape Town.Read More
'Anything is better than an increase' - AA on August petrol decrease
Uveka Rangappa speaks to Automobile Association (AA) spokesperson, Layton Beard, about the August fuel price decrease.Read More
Out of the ashes: Artwork of reimagined UCT Jagger Library to go on display
The display at the Molly Blackburn Hall on UCT’s upper campus consists of sketches, sculptures and other works.Read More
More from Politics
It’s not a ‘holiday’: Numsa spends almost R40m for congress
Numsa, which has cash flow problems due to a variety of reasons, sponsored flights for over 1,000 delegates to the Mother City for its eleventh congress - going against its own resolution to spend moderate amounts on such gatherings.Read More
Telkom takes Ramaphosa to court in bid to stop SIU probe
TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod explains the background of the Telkom saga and why it's pushing back - on The Money ShowRead More
Should we still care about ANC policy conferences?
Lester Kiewit spoke to political analyst, Xolani Dube, on whether people should still be concerned about the leadership battles of the national party.Read More
Numsa's internal affairs remain dicey ahead of 11th elective national congress
Africa Melane spoke to trade union NUMSA's second deputy president Ruth Ntlokotse about ongoing issues within the organisation.Read More
It was a wise move for Ramaphosa to attend ANC KZN Conference - analyst
The ANC concluded the provincial leadership race for their biggest province over the weekend.Read More
New KZN ANC chair Sboniso Duma lays out vision for province
Refilwe Moloto speaks to newly-elected head of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, Sboniso Duma, about his victory and what it means for politics in the province ahead of the party's national conference later this year.Read More
KZN ANC calls for step aside resolution to be scrapped
KwaZulu-Natal officials have claimed that the rule is being used to target certain political opponents.Read More
Hope around global food crisis after Russia, Ukraine sign grain export deal
The deal will free up millions of tons of grain blockaded since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Read More
ANC KZN elective conference: Calls for step-aside resolution to be reviewed
Zikalala addressed the contentious 2017 resolution during his political address at the conference on Friday.Read More