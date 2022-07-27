'Anything is better than an increase' - AA on August petrol decrease
The Automobile Association (AA) believes the August petrol decrease will be a relief for South African consumers and motorists.
Petrol is expected to decrease by more than one rand a litre for both grades.
AA spokesperson, Layton Beard, told 702's Uveka Rangappa that the association welcomes the decision which is expected to be formally announced by the end of the week.
Beard added that the outlook for petrol increases in the coming months, can be avoided, if the rand remains stronger than the US dollar.
In fact, even better news, based on the figures that we saw from yesterday as you said that petrol is set to reduce by one rand ninety a litre.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
It is not going to be a massive cut, certainly not as massive as two rand, but I think any one rand plus is obviously going to welcomed. It will not be like in January we know where fuel price climbed incredible steeply since then, we certainly not going to be back to those levels again, but I think for embattled consumers in South Africa, anything is better than an increase.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
I think that is a very difficult to answer given that there are so many volatile factors that influence the fuel price, but if the rand remains at the levels and strengthen against the US dollar in the coming weeks, the outlook might be positive.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Anything is better than an increase' - AA on August petrol decrease
