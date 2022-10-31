Radio legend Jeremy Mansfield passes away at 59





JOHANNESBURG - South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away.

Eyewitness News received confirmation of his passing on Monday morning.

Mansfield announced on Facebook in January that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer after beating Leukemia 13 years prior.

Born Robert Jeremy Clayton Mansfield on 15 August 1963 in Makhanda, Mansfield had a career that spanned decades, bringing entertainment and laughter to many on then 94.7.

His show, the Rude Awakening, saw listeners looking forward to the journey to work just to hear what Mansfield and his team would do next.

He was not only known for the Rude Awakening, he had a keen interest in sport working both on SuperSport and later worked as a sport presenter on the John Berks show on 702.

Mansfield also featured prominently on TV and co-presented on Laugh Out Loud with Darren “Wackhead” Simpson.

He released a series of CDs containing the best of his on-air jokes and exploits, while also writing joke books, and being a master chef, co-authoring the multi award-winning cookbook - Zhoozsh!

But he was no stranger to controversy. TimesLive reported that he was accused of using homophobic language in a skit in 2019, and had also gotten into hot water with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission for using offensive language in his shows.

Mansfield was then seen on Mansfield2day on YouTube, but his health took a bad turn, and he was forced to stop.

He leaves behind his wife Jacqui Mansfield, and his daughter Gabriella.

From radio legend to all-round entertainer, Mansfield has left his mark on South Africa.

