Need cash? City of Cape Town wants to pay you R5,000 to snitch on wrongdoers
The City of Cape Town offers cash rewards to anyone with information that leads to an arrest or the recovery of stolen goods or contraband.
Informants do not have to testify to claim their rewards.
The Informant Reward System has a dedicated line for those wanting to offer tips for a reward.
Initially, the amount offered was R1,000, but it has since increased to R5,000.
If you want to offer a tipoff and claim a reward, call 0800 11 00 77.
You may also remain anonymous, if you fear retribution, and don’t mind forfeiting the reward.
Lester Kiewit asked Safety MMC JP Smith on whether snitching programmes work – and whether we should not rather encourage people to say something when they see something, without payment.
We created this specifically in relation to drug and firearm tipoffs… If it helps us get a gun off the street, we’re happy…Alderman JP Smith, City of Cape Town
We issue a few hundred rewards per year… We get a steady stream of firearm tipoffs and regular dumping informants. One lady quickly realised there was an income stream to be garnered… She started taking photographs… useful for us.Alderman JP Smith, City of Cape Town
There are people who regularly give tipoffs where the reward incentivises good behaviour, we’re happy to pay for it…Alderman JP Smith, City of Cape Town
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_147943971_chalk-drawing-of-loudspeaker-and-handwritten-inscription-informant-on-black-desk.html?vti=mu0l708nz457b5ue8y-1-2
