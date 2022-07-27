Man to appear in court charged in connection with Khayelitsha mass murder





Just days after one of the bloodiest weekends in Khayelitsha in recent months, a suspect has appeared in court charged in connection with a mass murder earlier this month.

The 30-year-old man was arrested on Monday, following the incident on the corners of Nyebelele and Ntengu Streets in Site C.

Kwezi Mphummzi (34), Mveleli Nobuzana (36) and Howard Mjamba (50) were gunned down on the evening of 16 July.

The suspect is due in court today, and police say the hunt continues for his suspected accomplices.

RELATED: 'They're scared for their lives' Khayelitsha residents fear ratting on criminals

Khayelitsha Magistrates Court. Picture: @ewnreporter/Twitter

While many South Africans were celebrating Mandela Day on Monday 18 July, the latest deadly shootings, which over that weekend claimed 11 lives, the people of Khayelitsha had very little reason to celebrate.

Residents of the crime-plagued township, turned out in their numbers to an Imbizo last week to share their concerns with the country's senior police officials, including Police Minister, Bheki Cele.

They told SAPS top brass that local neighbourhood watch groups were no longer able to fight crime and highlighted a lack of policing in the area.

Cele promised that police are doing all they can to solve crimes in the area and said plans were underway to open an additional police station in the township , with construction on the site due to get underway in November.

RELATED: Cops nab Cape Town's 'Most Wanted' murder suspect while in bed with two women