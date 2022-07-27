[LISTEN] Why is the eyebrow sad it's not a mouth? Alcohol brand gets creative





Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks branding experts to share their advertising “heroes” and "zeros".

Pepe Marais (Group Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public) picked the Flying Fish radio campaign as his winner this week.

The ads feature the heartbroken voices of an eyebrow, an ear and a nose explaining why they are sad, and sad particularly because they are not a mouth.

And that, of course, is because they are denied the pleasure of enjoying a "crisp, refreshing Flying Fish"!

@ nsit0108/123rf.com

For Marais, the bigger conversation around the Flying Fish campaign is the promotion of creativity in advertising, both by clients and agencies.

RELATED: WATCH 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer

South African Breweries (SAB), for one, is doing this he says.

AB InBev - which owns SAB South Africa - actually was voted Creative Marketer of the Year by Cannes, the world championships of advertising. I know for a fact that they've also seen massive gains on their bottom line because of this shift towards creativity... Pepe Marais, Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public United

The Flying Fish radio ads draw the listener into the narrative comments Whitfield, only revealing their alcohol connection at the very end (along with the Advertising Regulatory Board disclaimer).

The beauty of radio is exactly that - the theatre of the mind, Marais says.

....through voice selection, clever copywriting... sound effects, you can create this beautiful theatre of the mind. Suddenly, you can give an eyebrow a personality to say 'I wish I was a mouth because then I could taste this magnificent Flying Fish'. Pepe Marais, Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public United

In the end it goes straight to the fact that they all want to be a mouth which can enjoy the given drink, and they conclude with 'not for sale to people under the age of 18' unless you're, of course, a nose... Pepe Marais, Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public United

It uses humour which we need a lot of, it's relevant, it ties in with brand positioning 100% and, again, it is motivated by a client who wants creativity... so I would love to see this brand keep on growing as it has been. Pepe Marais, Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public United

Listen to Marais' advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Flying Fish discussion from 4:43):