Latest Local
Transnet swings to R5bn profit from R8bn loss in previous financial year Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Portia Derby about state-owned Transnet's results for the 2021/2022 financial year. 27 July 2022 7:02 PM
It’s not a ‘holiday’: Numsa spends almost R40m for congress Numsa, which has cash flow problems due to a variety of reasons, sponsored flights for over 1,000 delegates to the Mother City for... 27 July 2022 6:58 PM
Open cuddle parties teach personal boundaries and consent, says facilitator Lester Kiewit interviewed life coach and Cuddle Party facilitator, Barry du Plooy, on the benefits of attending cuddle therapy. 27 July 2022 5:06 PM
Mkhwebane's battle to survive Uveka Rangappa speaks to EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise about the latest on the suspended Public Protector's impeachment inquiry. 27 July 2022 2:53 PM
Telkom takes Ramaphosa to court in bid to stop SIU probe TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod explains the background of the Telkom saga and why it's pushing back - on The Money Show 26 July 2022 6:53 PM
Should we still care about ANC policy conferences? Lester Kiewit spoke to political analyst, Xolani Dube, on whether people should still be concerned about the leadership battles of... 26 July 2022 11:54 AM
Transnet swings to R5bn profit from R8bn loss in previous financial year Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Portia Derby about state-owned Transnet's results for the 2021/2022 financial year. 27 July 2022 7:02 PM
Meet Gairo Oliver, a flower seller at Adderley Street's famous floral market A flower seller from the iconic flower market in Adderley Street shares her excitement for the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. 27 July 2022 5:57 PM
Need cash? City of Cape Town wants to pay you R5,000 to snitch on wrongdoers Lester Kiewit interviews Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at the City of Cape Town. 27 July 2022 3:38 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R174,000 Suzuki Celerio – one of SA’s cheapest cars Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page. 27 July 2022 3:47 PM
Get out your skipping ropes. Skipnation is back! Are you ready for the Skipnation Rope Skipping Challenge? Africa Melane chats to Liezel van der Westhuizen about this fun activity... 27 July 2022 1:35 PM
Dental neglect cases increased due to COVID-19 pandemic, says oral surgeon Refilwe Moloto spoke to dental surgeon Dr JJ Serfontein, about his observations on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on oral hyg... 27 July 2022 10:48 AM
Banyana coach Desiree Ellis ‘overwhelmed’ by support following Wafcon win Hundreds welcomed the new champions of Africa as they arrived back on home soil on Tuesday morning after their success in the 2022... 26 July 2022 4:36 PM
Danny Jordaan commits to address Bafana and Banyana players' pay inequality Jordaan noted the inequity as a "societal creation" that had to be tackled head-on. 26 July 2022 1:15 PM
Cape Town Spurs launch Blikkies and Boots campaign to aid young footballers Lester Kiewit speaks to Cape Town Spurs Youth Academy player, Liam Bern, for more about the campaign. 26 July 2022 1:02 PM
'Music is a vessel for me - my identity is in God, not in music' - Majozi Durban-born musician Majozi popped into the CapeTalk studios this weekend to chat with Sara-Jayne King. 27 July 2022 9:56 AM
Music to our ears! Ndlovu Youth Choir announce Cape Town concert dates For their first SA headline tour, the Ndlovu Youth Choir brings their signature sound, to Cape Town and Johannesburg this year. 27 July 2022 9:39 AM
Cool Runnings of the wine world: Raise a glass for local doccie Blind Ambition Four Zimbabwean refugees turned sommeliers shake up the international wine establishment at the World Wine Tasting Championships. 25 July 2022 1:18 PM
Czech police can now keep up with the fastest criminals with this Ferrari Nobody is getting away from these speed cops. Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 27 July 2022 1:59 PM
Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry. 27 July 2022 12:41 PM
Russia to quit International Space Station after 26 years of 'beautiful harmony' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 27 July 2022 10:25 AM
Meet Gairo Oliver, a flower seller at Adderley Street's famous floral market A flower seller from the iconic flower market in Adderley Street shares her excitement for the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. 27 July 2022 5:57 PM
Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry. 27 July 2022 12:41 PM
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
Depression NOT caused by low serotonin – University College London Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Mark Horowitz, Clinical Research Fellow in Psychiatry at University College London. 26 July 2022 1:12 PM
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier. 22 July 2022 4:47 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell... 21 July 2022 12:51 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R174,000 Suzuki Celerio – one of SA’s cheapest cars

27 July 2022 3:47 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.

South Africans are falling in love with Suzuki.

In May, it was the country’s best-selling car brand overall while the Suzuki Swift was the top-selling model in June.

Motoring journalist Ernest Page recently drove the Suzuki Celerio, a budget car that astonishingly retails for between R174,900 and R209,900.

Suzuki is selling more of its cars in South Africa right now than ever. © boggy22/123rf.com

The car is, for the price, packed with standard features, including dual airbags, an antilock braking system (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), emergency brake assist (BA), and an electronic stability programme (ESP).

Suzuki claims miserly fuel consumption of 4.2 litres per 100 kilometres.

The Celerio comes with a two-year/30,000 km service plan and a five-year/200,000 km warranty.

Pippa Hudson interviewed Page (scroll up to listen – skip to 4:05).

I don’t really like the Celerio that much… but you’ve got to admit, it’s one of the best cars in this segment. If you drive it nicely, you can go incredible distances with this car because it’s so economical.

Ernest Page, motoring journalist

The new one looks a lot better and you get decent specs for way under R200,000… the size is a big drawback… If you want to buy brand-new, you’d do well to look at the Celerio.

Ernest Page, motoring journalist



