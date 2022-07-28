Dismantling international crime syndicates can reduce rhino poaching
An ex-military major-general Johan Jooste believes that dismantling international crime networks can reduce the high rate of rhino poaching in South Africa.
South Africa is the destination of international criminal syndicates that find solace in poaching rhinos.
Cape Talk's Pippa Hudson spoke to Johan Jooste, who is the head of special projects at the South African National Parks (SANParks).
The conversation was joined by an acclaimed Australian author, Tony Park, who also wrote a book called _Rhino War - _which details the story of Jooste and his rhino ant-poaching tactics.
Jooste, who was appointed in 2013 to combat the scourge of rhino poaching, believes that strengthening security at national parks will help reduce poaching in the future.
Park also said that he enjoyed writing the biography of the ex-major general and his contribution to the fight against poaching.
It can be done and as long the recipe we have developed in the past can be extended, so that the grand strategy remains clear - the park from outside, starting with the consumer countries, work your international network onto the continent, onto your neighbors, so that we collapse the networks so that we address the root cause - which is the organised crimes of very lucrative and low risk crimes.Johan Jooste, Head of specialized projects - South African National Parks
It can be done, and the numbers has proven that we have lost about 12,000 rhinos in the past twelve to thirteen years and we yet have about 8,000 fewer rhinos than then and the rest is the dividends of investment that we made and also careful biological management, breeding, and relocation in a meaningful way.Johan Jooste, Head of specialized projects - South African National Parks
He is a good leader, one of the key roles we wrote in this book was in the transformation of the old SANDF to the new SANDF, he knows many of the people from non-statutory forces and he had to be in this job.Tony Park, Author - Rhino War
His approach was to bring people along and one of the first thing he does with the rangers and the support of his wife, was to improve the very basic conditions for rangers, improve morale, get them uniforms and the finest anti-poaching rhino units.Tony Park, Author - Rhino War
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_111847927_southern-white-rhinoceros-in-kruger-national-park-south-africa-specie-ceratotherium-simum-simum-fami.html?downloaded=1
More from Local
Mural unveiled in Langa to mark 1 year countdown until Netball World Cup in CPT
Africa’s first ever Netball World Cup will be held in Cape Town next year, following a successful bid in Singapore in 2018.Read More
ANC policy conference documents highlight its lack of pragmatism - analyst
Africa Melane was joined by political analyst Ralph Mathekga to talk about what will be put under the spotlight at the sixth African National Congress policy conference.Read More
Extended family: Joe Barber Show adds new dates after shows sell out in 8 hours
Joe Barber’s Family Reunion will feature the much-loved cast of Boeta Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela.Read More
Prestigious UCT teaching award handed to 'outstanding' KZN physics teacher
The award committee said Nonkululeko Sibisi epitomises 'servant leadership, compassion and patience'.Read More
Tyre prices might be going up soon, warns association
John Perlman speaks to the Chairperson of Tyre Importers Association of South Africa (TIASA), Charl de Villiers, for more.Read More
Former SA cricketer unlocks sporting opportunities in Cape Town townships
John Maytham speaks to a retired South African cricketer, Vince van der Bijl, about how cricket changed his life.Read More
Kruger Park sees concerning increase of Indian mynahs
John Maytham spoke to conservationist Dr Llewellyn Foxcroft about this invasive species in the park.Read More
SA banks at high risk of money laundering, terrorist financing - regulator
Bruce Whitfield interviews Fundi Tshazibana, a Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank.Read More
Home deliveries for pets - Shoprite takes its pet supplies business online
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Cotton (Head of e-commerce, Shoprite Group) about the new Petshop Science online service.Read More