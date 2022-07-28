Dismantling international crime syndicates can reduce rhino poaching





An ex-military major-general Johan Jooste believes that dismantling international crime networks can reduce the high rate of rhino poaching in South Africa.

South Africa is the destination of international criminal syndicates that find solace in poaching rhinos.

Cape Talk's Pippa Hudson spoke to Johan Jooste, who is the head of special projects at the South African National Parks (SANParks).

The conversation was joined by an acclaimed Australian author, Tony Park, who also wrote a book called _Rhino War - _which details the story of Jooste and his rhino ant-poaching tactics.

Jooste, who was appointed in 2013 to combat the scourge of rhino poaching, believes that strengthening security at national parks will help reduce poaching in the future.

Park also said that he enjoyed writing the biography of the ex-major general and his contribution to the fight against poaching.

It can be done and as long the recipe we have developed in the past can be extended, so that the grand strategy remains clear - the park from outside, starting with the consumer countries, work your international network onto the continent, onto your neighbors, so that we collapse the networks so that we address the root cause - which is the organised crimes of very lucrative and low risk crimes. Johan Jooste, Head of specialized projects - South African National Parks

It can be done, and the numbers has proven that we have lost about 12,000 rhinos in the past twelve to thirteen years and we yet have about 8,000 fewer rhinos than then and the rest is the dividends of investment that we made and also careful biological management, breeding, and relocation in a meaningful way. Johan Jooste, Head of specialized projects - South African National Parks

He is a good leader, one of the key roles we wrote in this book was in the transformation of the old SANDF to the new SANDF, he knows many of the people from non-statutory forces and he had to be in this job. Tony Park, Author - Rhino War

His approach was to bring people along and one of the first thing he does with the rangers and the support of his wife, was to improve the very basic conditions for rangers, improve morale, get them uniforms and the finest anti-poaching rhino units. Tony Park, Author - Rhino War

