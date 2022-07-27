Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Meet Gairo Oliver, a flower seller at Adderley Street's famous floral market

27 July 2022
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Cape Town Marathon
Adderley Street flower sellers
2022 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon
People Of Cape Town

A flower seller from the iconic flower market in Adderley Street shares her excitement for the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.

The long run to the 2022 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is well in it's stride as participants train diligently for the event. Set to take place mid-October, the 42km run will debut as an Abbott World Marathon Majors Candidate, piquing the interest of local and international running enthusiasts.

But it won't just be athletes that you'll see on the day. You'll also experience the Mother City's rich blend of culture, breathtaking scenery and meet interesting Capetonian's along the way - like Gairo Oliver of Adderley Street's famous flower market.

Tucked away in the heart of the CBD, Cape Town's oldest flower market finds its home among the hustle and bustle of city and has become an iconic stop for tourists on their travels through Cape Town. One of the many vibrant and friendly sellers that you'll meet at the market is Gairo Oliver, a passionate flower enthusiast with a big personality.

I love being a flower seller in Adderley Street. This market is 168 years old.

Gairo Oliver, Adderley Street Flower Market

Selling flowers is a family tradition for Gairo, who began her flower sales career at age 14 to help bring extra income to her household. As Gairo grew up in the market, so did the popularity of the flower sellers - becoming a 'hidden' gem that everyone in Cape Town knew about.

Gairo mentions that one of the big days for the market is the Cape Town Marathon and she's excited to see all the people run through the Mother City and experience all that it has to offer.

When the marathon is finished, we get lots of people that comes to support and buy flowers.

Gairo Oliver, Adderley Street Flower Market

If you're interested in purchasing some flowers or learning about the market's history please visit the Adderley Street Flower Market website for more information.

For runners who are keen on entering this year's marathon, check out the official Sanlam Cape Town Marathon website to start your journey.




