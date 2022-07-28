Kruger Park sees concerning increase of Indian mynahs
Over the last few years, the Kruger National Park has seen a worrying increase in the number of invasive Indian mynahs.
John Maytham spoke to conservationist Dr Llewellyn Foxcroft about this invasive species in the park.
Indian Mynahs are not native to the Kruger and can upset the avifauna in the area if they settle within the park.
We’re quite concerned because there seems to be evidence that the numbers are building up really quickly, especially over the last few years.Llewellyn Foxcroft, conservationist
According to Foxcroft, they are attempting to prevent the mynahs from settling by discouraging them from nesting and closing off areas that they seem to prefer.
It is still in the early stages of the birds settling in the park and no drastic measures to drive them away have had to be implemented yet.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Local
Mural unveiled in Langa to mark 1 year countdown until Netball World Cup in CPT
Africa’s first ever Netball World Cup will be held in Cape Town next year, following a successful bid in Singapore in 2018.Read More
ANC policy conference documents highlight its lack of pragmatism - analyst
Africa Melane was joined by political analyst Ralph Mathekga to talk about what will be put under the spotlight at the sixth African National Congress policy conference.Read More
Extended family: Joe Barber Show adds new dates after shows sell out in 8 hours
Joe Barber’s Family Reunion will feature the much-loved cast of Boeta Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela.Read More
Prestigious UCT teaching award handed to 'outstanding' KZN physics teacher
The award committee said Nonkululeko Sibisi epitomises 'servant leadership, compassion and patience'.Read More
Tyre prices might be going up soon, warns association
John Perlman speaks to the Chairperson of Tyre Importers Association of South Africa (TIASA), Charl de Villiers, for more.Read More
Former SA cricketer unlocks sporting opportunities in Cape Town townships
John Maytham speaks to a retired South African cricketer, Vince van der Bijl, about how cricket changed his life.Read More
Dismantling international crime syndicates can reduce rhino poaching
Pippa Hudson speaks to the head of specialised projects at the South African National Parks (SANParks), Johan Jooste, and the author of 'Rhino War' Tony Park for more.Read More
SA banks at high risk of money laundering, terrorist financing - regulator
Bruce Whitfield interviews Fundi Tshazibana, a Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank.Read More
Home deliveries for pets - Shoprite takes its pet supplies business online
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Cotton (Head of e-commerce, Shoprite Group) about the new Petshop Science online service.Read More