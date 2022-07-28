Kruger Park sees concerning increase of Indian mynahs

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:15
Learn Afrikaans on Tik Tok:
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Danie van Schalkwyk
Today at 10:30
Rise in diseases spread from animals to people over last decade
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jaqueline Weyer - Special Viral Pathogens Reference Laboratory at National Institute For Communicable Diseases
Today at 11:05
What does the modern museum look like? Not walls, not objects, but stories
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Ciraj Rassool
Angus Leendertz - Curator at The Camissa Museum
Today at 15:20
Orcas kill great white shark to eat its liver, supporting theory why species is fleeing SA waters
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alison Towner
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
LIBERTY OFFSHORE INVESTMENTS
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Famida Singh
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mural unveiled in Langa to mark 1 year countdown until Netball World Cup in CPT Africa’s first ever Netball World Cup will be held in Cape Town next year, following a successful bid in Singapore in 2018. 28 July 2022 10:14 AM
ANC policy conference documents highlight its lack of pragmatism - analyst Africa Melane was joined by political analyst Ralph Mathekga to talk about what will be put under the spotlight at the sixth Afric... 28 July 2022 10:08 AM
Extended family: Joe Barber Show adds new dates after shows sell out in 8 hours Joe Barber’s Family Reunion will feature the much-loved cast of Boeta Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela. 28 July 2022 10:06 AM
View all Local
It’s not a ‘holiday’: Numsa spends almost R40m for congress Numsa, which has cash flow problems due to a variety of reasons, sponsored flights for over 1,000 delegates to the Mother City for... 27 July 2022 6:58 PM
Mkhwebane's battle to survive Uveka Rangappa speaks to EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise about the latest on the suspended Public Protector's impeachment inquiry. 27 July 2022 2:53 PM
Telkom takes Ramaphosa to court in bid to stop SIU probe TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod explains the background of the Telkom saga and why it's pushing back - on The Money Show 26 July 2022 6:53 PM
View all Politics
SA banks at high risk of money laundering, terrorist financing - regulator Bruce Whitfield interviews Fundi Tshazibana, a Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank. 27 July 2022 9:29 PM
[LISTEN] Why is the eyebrow sad it's not a mouth? Alcohol brand gets creative Pepe Marais (Joe Public United) picks the Flying Fish campaign as his advertising hero on The Money Show. 27 July 2022 7:52 PM
Home deliveries for pets - Shoprite takes its pet supplies business online Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Cotton (Head of e-commerce, Shoprite Group) about the new Petshop Science online service. 27 July 2022 7:22 PM
View all Business
'It's never too late to start a retirement fund' Africa Melane was joined by Wealth Manager at PPS Johannes Visser to talk about how you can start building capital for your retire... 28 July 2022 8:44 AM
Shortage of staff at airports affects travel in some countries, says expert John Maytham speaks to the owner and managing director at Plane talking, Linden Birns, for more. 28 July 2022 7:16 AM
How to avoid online scams when job hunting? John Perlman spoke to Editor at MyBroadband.co.za Jan Vermeulen about how to avoid falling prey to scammers. 28 July 2022 6:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
'2023 Netball World Cup will make the sport fashionable and change narratives' Africa Melane is joined by Netball South Africa president, Cecilia Molokwane, to discuss the Netball World Cup hosted in the count... 28 July 2022 7:48 AM
Former SA cricketer unlocks sporting opportunities in Cape Town townships John Maytham speaks to a retired South African cricketer, Vince van der Bijl, about how cricket changed his life. 28 July 2022 7:12 AM
Banyana coach Desiree Ellis ‘overwhelmed’ by support following Wafcon win Hundreds welcomed the new champions of Africa as they arrived back on home soil on Tuesday morning after their success in the 2022... 26 July 2022 4:36 PM
View all Sport
'Music is a vessel for me - my identity is in God, not in music' - Majozi Durban-born musician Majozi popped into the CapeTalk studios this weekend to chat with Sara-Jayne King. 27 July 2022 9:56 AM
Music to our ears! Ndlovu Youth Choir announce Cape Town concert dates For their first SA headline tour, the Ndlovu Youth Choir brings their signature sound, to Cape Town and Johannesburg this year. 27 July 2022 9:39 AM
Cool Runnings of the wine world: Raise a glass for local doccie Blind Ambition Four Zimbabwean refugees turned sommeliers shake up the international wine establishment at the World Wine Tasting Championships. 25 July 2022 1:18 PM
View all Entertainment
SA banks at high risk of money laundering, terrorist financing - regulator Bruce Whitfield interviews Fundi Tshazibana, a Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank. 27 July 2022 9:29 PM
Czech police can now keep up with the fastest criminals with this Ferrari Nobody is getting away from these speed cops. Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 27 July 2022 1:59 PM
Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry. 27 July 2022 12:41 PM
View all World
Meet Gairo Oliver, a flower seller at Adderley Street's famous floral market A flower seller from the iconic flower market in Adderley Street shares her excitement for the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. 27 July 2022 5:57 PM
Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry. 27 July 2022 12:41 PM
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
View all Africa
[LISTEN] Why is the eyebrow sad it's not a mouth? Alcohol brand gets creative Pepe Marais (Joe Public United) picks the Flying Fish campaign as his advertising hero on The Money Show. 27 July 2022 7:52 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R174,000 Suzuki Celerio – one of SA’s cheapest cars Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page. 27 July 2022 3:47 PM
Depression NOT caused by low serotonin – University College London Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Mark Horowitz, Clinical Research Fellow in Psychiatry at University College London. 26 July 2022 1:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Kruger Park sees concerning increase of Indian mynahs

28 July 2022 6:33 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Kruger National Park
invasive species
Indian mynah

John Maytham spoke to conservationist Dr Llewellyn Foxcroft about this invasive species in the park.

Over the last few years, the Kruger National Park has seen a worrying increase in the number of invasive Indian mynahs.

John Maytham spoke to conservationist Dr Llewellyn Foxcroft about this invasive species in the park.

Indian Mynahs are not native to the Kruger and can upset the avifauna in the area if they settle within the park.

We’re quite concerned because there seems to be evidence that the numbers are building up really quickly, especially over the last few years.

Llewellyn Foxcroft, conservationist

According to Foxcroft, they are attempting to prevent the mynahs from settling by discouraging them from nesting and closing off areas that they seem to prefer.

It is still in the early stages of the birds settling in the park and no drastic measures to drive them away have had to be implemented yet.

Listen to the audio above for more.




28 July 2022 6:33 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Kruger National Park
invasive species
Indian mynah

More from Local

Mural unveiled in Langa to mark 1 year countdown until Netball World Cup in CPT

28 July 2022 10:14 AM

Africa’s first ever Netball World Cup will be held in Cape Town next year, following a successful bid in Singapore in 2018.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC policy conference documents highlight its lack of pragmatism - analyst

28 July 2022 10:08 AM

Africa Melane was joined by political analyst Ralph Mathekga to talk about what will be put under the spotlight at the sixth African National Congress policy conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Extended family: Joe Barber Show adds new dates after shows sell out in 8 hours

28 July 2022 10:06 AM

Joe Barber’s Family Reunion will feature the much-loved cast of Boeta Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prestigious UCT teaching award handed to 'outstanding' KZN physics teacher

28 July 2022 9:03 AM

The award committee said Nonkululeko Sibisi epitomises 'servant leadership, compassion and patience'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tyre prices might be going up soon, warns association

28 July 2022 7:16 AM

John Perlman speaks to the Chairperson of Tyre Importers Association of South Africa (TIASA), Charl de Villiers, for more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former SA cricketer unlocks sporting opportunities in Cape Town townships

28 July 2022 7:12 AM

John Maytham speaks to a retired South African cricketer, Vince van der Bijl, about how cricket changed his life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dismantling international crime syndicates can reduce rhino poaching

28 July 2022 6:41 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to the head of specialised projects at the South African National Parks (SANParks), Johan Jooste, and the author of 'Rhino War' Tony Park for more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA banks at high risk of money laundering, terrorist financing - regulator

27 July 2022 9:29 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Fundi Tshazibana, a Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home deliveries for pets - Shoprite takes its pet supplies business online

27 July 2022 7:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Cotton (Head of e-commerce, Shoprite Group) about the new Petshop Science online service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transnet swings to R5bn profit from R8bn loss in previous financial year

27 July 2022 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Portia Derby about state-owned Transnet's results for the 2021/2022 financial year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ANC policy conference documents highlight its lack of pragmatism - analyst

Local

It’s not a ‘holiday’: Numsa spends almost R40m for congress

Politics Local

Transnet swings to R5bn profit from R8bn loss in previous financial year

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Zimbabwe federation to challenge Home Affairs' looming permits expiry

28 July 2022 10:02 AM

Ramaphosa: ANC wants to hold those implicated in state capture accountable

28 July 2022 9:43 AM

Aggrieved Numsa faction threatens to halt congress with contempt of court order

28 July 2022 9:24 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA