'It's never too late to start a retirement fund'

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:15
Learn Afrikaans on Tik Tok:
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Danie van Schalkwyk
Today at 10:30
Rise in diseases spread from animals to people over last decade
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jaqueline Weyer - Special Viral Pathogens Reference Laboratory at National Institute For Communicable Diseases
Today at 11:05
What does the modern museum look like? Not walls, not objects, but stories
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Ciraj Rassool
Angus Leendertz - Curator at The Camissa Museum
Today at 15:20
Orcas kill great white shark to eat its liver, supporting theory why species is fleeing SA waters
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alison Towner
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
LIBERTY OFFSHORE INVESTMENTS
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Famida Singh
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mural unveiled in Langa to mark 1 year countdown until Netball World Cup in CPT Africa’s first ever Netball World Cup will be held in Cape Town next year, following a successful bid in Singapore in 2018. 28 July 2022 10:14 AM
ANC policy conference documents highlight its lack of pragmatism - analyst Africa Melane was joined by political analyst Ralph Mathekga to talk about what will be put under the spotlight at the sixth Afric... 28 July 2022 10:08 AM
Extended family: Joe Barber Show adds new dates after shows sell out in 8 hours Joe Barber’s Family Reunion will feature the much-loved cast of Boeta Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela. 28 July 2022 10:06 AM
View all Local
It’s not a ‘holiday’: Numsa spends almost R40m for congress Numsa, which has cash flow problems due to a variety of reasons, sponsored flights for over 1,000 delegates to the Mother City for... 27 July 2022 6:58 PM
Mkhwebane's battle to survive Uveka Rangappa speaks to EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise about the latest on the suspended Public Protector's impeachment inquiry. 27 July 2022 2:53 PM
Telkom takes Ramaphosa to court in bid to stop SIU probe TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod explains the background of the Telkom saga and why it's pushing back - on The Money Show 26 July 2022 6:53 PM
View all Politics
SA banks at high risk of money laundering, terrorist financing - regulator Bruce Whitfield interviews Fundi Tshazibana, a Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank. 27 July 2022 9:29 PM
[LISTEN] Why is the eyebrow sad it's not a mouth? Alcohol brand gets creative Pepe Marais (Joe Public United) picks the Flying Fish campaign as his advertising hero on The Money Show. 27 July 2022 7:52 PM
Home deliveries for pets - Shoprite takes its pet supplies business online Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Cotton (Head of e-commerce, Shoprite Group) about the new Petshop Science online service. 27 July 2022 7:22 PM
View all Business
'It's never too late to start a retirement fund' Africa Melane was joined by Wealth Manager at PPS Johannes Visser to talk about how you can start building capital for your retire... 28 July 2022 8:44 AM
Shortage of staff at airports affects travel in some countries, says expert John Maytham speaks to the owner and managing director at Plane talking, Linden Birns, for more. 28 July 2022 7:16 AM
How to avoid online scams when job hunting? John Perlman spoke to Editor at MyBroadband.co.za Jan Vermeulen about how to avoid falling prey to scammers. 28 July 2022 6:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
'2023 Netball World Cup will make the sport fashionable and change narratives' Africa Melane is joined by Netball South Africa president, Cecilia Molokwane, to discuss the Netball World Cup hosted in the count... 28 July 2022 7:48 AM
Former SA cricketer unlocks sporting opportunities in Cape Town townships John Maytham speaks to a retired South African cricketer, Vince van der Bijl, about how cricket changed his life. 28 July 2022 7:12 AM
Banyana coach Desiree Ellis ‘overwhelmed’ by support following Wafcon win Hundreds welcomed the new champions of Africa as they arrived back on home soil on Tuesday morning after their success in the 2022... 26 July 2022 4:36 PM
View all Sport
'Music is a vessel for me - my identity is in God, not in music' - Majozi Durban-born musician Majozi popped into the CapeTalk studios this weekend to chat with Sara-Jayne King. 27 July 2022 9:56 AM
Music to our ears! Ndlovu Youth Choir announce Cape Town concert dates For their first SA headline tour, the Ndlovu Youth Choir brings their signature sound, to Cape Town and Johannesburg this year. 27 July 2022 9:39 AM
Cool Runnings of the wine world: Raise a glass for local doccie Blind Ambition Four Zimbabwean refugees turned sommeliers shake up the international wine establishment at the World Wine Tasting Championships. 25 July 2022 1:18 PM
View all Entertainment
SA banks at high risk of money laundering, terrorist financing - regulator Bruce Whitfield interviews Fundi Tshazibana, a Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank. 27 July 2022 9:29 PM
Czech police can now keep up with the fastest criminals with this Ferrari Nobody is getting away from these speed cops. Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 27 July 2022 1:59 PM
Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry. 27 July 2022 12:41 PM
View all World
Meet Gairo Oliver, a flower seller at Adderley Street's famous floral market A flower seller from the iconic flower market in Adderley Street shares her excitement for the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. 27 July 2022 5:57 PM
Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry. 27 July 2022 12:41 PM
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
View all Africa
[LISTEN] Why is the eyebrow sad it's not a mouth? Alcohol brand gets creative Pepe Marais (Joe Public United) picks the Flying Fish campaign as his advertising hero on The Money Show. 27 July 2022 7:52 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R174,000 Suzuki Celerio – one of SA’s cheapest cars Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page. 27 July 2022 3:47 PM
Depression NOT caused by low serotonin – University College London Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Mark Horowitz, Clinical Research Fellow in Psychiatry at University College London. 26 July 2022 1:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

'It's never too late to start a retirement fund'

28 July 2022 8:44 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
retirement planning
PPS Retirement Summit

Africa Melane was joined by Wealth Manager at PPS Johannes Visser to talk about how you can start building capital for your retirement lifestyle.

Less than 6% of South Africans are able to afford a comfortable retirement due to poor planning.

As such, it is imperative that we map out the future we want for ourselves as the first step towards securing that retirement fund.

Though this sounds obvious enough, there should be a consideration of the high inflation rates and the ever- increasing cost of living making it harder to maintain our retirement contributions.

This comes as the money earned remains the same as it was a year ago.

However, this should not bar us from maintaining our retirement savings, said Wealth Manager at PPS Johannes Visser.

He added that reducing retirement contributions should be avoided.

Something to keep in mind is pay yourself before you pay others. In paying yourself means to save, to save for later, to save for retirement. It's never too late to start and doesn't matter how little you start with... During these times, especially when the markets are low, it's important to keep your retirement savings going.

Johannes Visser, Wealth Manager - PPS

PPS is hosting a retirement summit at 2PM focusing on the importance retirement and what you can do to make sure that bag is secured if you want to live the rest of your days in Bali.

The summit will feature presentations by local and global players in the Investment Management and Retirement sector and can be joined virtually through Zoom.

Find out more on the PPS website here.

Listen to the full interview below.


This article first appeared on EWN : 'It's never too late to start a retirement fund'




28 July 2022 8:44 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
retirement planning
PPS Retirement Summit

More from Lifestyle

Shortage of staff at airports affects travel in some countries, says expert

28 July 2022 7:16 AM

John Maytham speaks to the owner and managing director at Plane talking, Linden Birns, for more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to avoid online scams when job hunting?

28 July 2022 6:36 AM

John Perlman spoke to Editor at MyBroadband.co.za Jan Vermeulen about how to avoid falling prey to scammers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Why is the eyebrow sad it's not a mouth? Alcohol brand gets creative

27 July 2022 7:52 PM

Pepe Marais (Joe Public United) picks the Flying Fish campaign as his advertising hero on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home deliveries for pets - Shoprite takes its pet supplies business online

27 July 2022 7:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Cotton (Head of e-commerce, Shoprite Group) about the new Petshop Science online service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Gairo Oliver, a flower seller at Adderley Street's famous floral market

27 July 2022 5:57 PM

A flower seller from the iconic flower market in Adderley Street shares her excitement for the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R174,000 Suzuki Celerio – one of SA’s cheapest cars

27 July 2022 3:47 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get out your skipping ropes. Skipnation is back!

27 July 2022 1:35 PM

Are you ready for the Skipnation Rope Skipping Challenge? Africa Melane chats to Liezel van der Westhuizen about this fun activity, and how kids benefit from skipping.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dental neglect cases increased due to COVID-19 pandemic, says oral surgeon

27 July 2022 10:48 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to dental surgeon Dr JJ Serfontein, about his observations on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on oral hygiene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How COVID-19 lockdowns, prolonged screen time impacted eye sight

27 July 2022 10:09 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to optometrist Colin Tonkil about the need for regular eye checkups.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Coping at UCT with no private school education is relatable to many readers'

26 July 2022 9:49 PM

Nyimpini Mabunda (CEO, General Electric Southern Africa) talks about his book 'Take Charge: Life lessons on the road to CEO'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ANC policy conference documents highlight its lack of pragmatism - analyst

Local

It’s not a ‘holiday’: Numsa spends almost R40m for congress

Politics Local

Transnet swings to R5bn profit from R8bn loss in previous financial year

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Zimbabwe federation to challenge Home Affairs' looming permits expiry

28 July 2022 10:02 AM

Ramaphosa: ANC wants to hold those implicated in state capture accountable

28 July 2022 9:43 AM

Aggrieved Numsa faction threatens to halt congress with contempt of court order

28 July 2022 9:24 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA