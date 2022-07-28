Prestigious UCT teaching award handed to 'outstanding' KZN physics teacher





A physics teacher from KwaZulu-Natal has been awarded the University of Cape Town's (UCT) prestigious Stella Clark Award for 2022.

The award committee said Nonkululeko Sibisi epitomises 'servant leadership, compassion and patience'.

"Using tangible examples to teach a complex subject like physics – in a resource-constrained school to a class of matric learners who have continuously underperformed in the subject – is no simple task," said the university.

The university added that Sibis's unique teaching methodology is 'second nature'.

Every year, the Stella Clark Teachers’ Award Committee calls on students to nominate excellent teachers who have made a difference in their lives.

Sibisi was nominated by Samkelo Nyawose, whose nomination, the committee said, blew them away.

"The final-year business science student in UCT’s Faculty of Commerce provided a captivating motivation on what sets Sibisi apart from other teachers in her field," says UCT in a statement.

Nyawose said the physics teacher's teaching technique made a 'lasting impression on his life.'

Sibisi had taught him physics in matric at Ogwini Comprehensive Technical High School in Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Physical Science is one of the most challenging subjects in high school, and in my high school, it was one of the subjects with the lowest pass rate. Although we found the subject challenging, Ms Sibisi always tried to ease our challenges with her unique teaching style,” Nyawose said.

“She was more than just a teacher to me and encouraged me never to give up – whatever the challenges may be.”

Sibisi says while she tries to simplify her teaching, she does not make it easy:

I make it doable and fun. Yes, textbooks are there, but science is around us. Yes, textbooks are there, but education is around us, and education is supposed to build character. Nonkululeko Sibisi, Winner - UCT 2022 Stella Clark Award

Sibisi received her award from the Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng during a virtual award ceremony on Monday.

Ms Sibisi is clearly not just a teacher of physics, but a teacher of character. Excellent teachers don’t just cover the curriculum and they don’t just steal minds with knowledge; excellent teachers help to shape new adults and citizens who will go into the world and change it. Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor - UCT

The Stella Clark Teachers’ Award honours the legacy of Stella Clark, who was a language development lecturer in UCT’s Centre for Higher Education Development (CHED).

The award recognises teachers’ outstanding contributions to their craft and their unwavering commitment to their pupils’ lives, despite difficult circumstances in resource-constrained settings in South Africa.

RELATED: Where are all the black teachers?