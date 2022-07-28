Mural unveiled in Langa to mark 1 year countdown until Netball World Cup in CPT





The countdown is officially on for the 2023 Netball World Cup being hosted in the Mother City next year.

Cape Town was announced as the host city in July 2019. It's the first time ever the tournament will be held on African soil.

The City will be rolling out several netball activities leading up to the Netball World Cup to raise awareness about the event.

We are very proud to host this competition and hopefully see the South African national netball team become world champions on home soil. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town

This week, officials including Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and representatives of the Netball World Cup LOC and Netball South Africa attended the unveiling of the first in a series of legacy murals for the tournament.

The 33 metres by 9 metres mural at the Langa Indoor Sports Centre was painted by local artist Skumbuzo Salman who was supported by emerging artist Ayabonga Ntshongwana.

It follows the theme of "Netball", "Women Sport" "Cape Town", "Africa", "healthy lifestyle", "women empowerment" and "hope".

Meanwhile, over R6 million has been spent sprucing up netball facilities in Scottsdene, Ravensmead, Delft, Gugulethu, Sir Lowry's Pass, Strandfontein, Sarepta and Mitchells Plain.

