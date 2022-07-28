Mural unveiled in Langa to mark 1 year countdown until Netball World Cup in CPT
The countdown is officially on for the 2023 Netball World Cup being hosted in the Mother City next year.
Cape Town was announced as the host city in July 2019. It's the first time ever the tournament will be held on African soil.
The City will be rolling out several netball activities leading up to the Netball World Cup to raise awareness about the event.
We are very proud to host this competition and hopefully see the South African national netball team become world champions on home soil.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town
This week, officials including Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and representatives of the Netball World Cup LOC and Netball South Africa attended the unveiling of the first in a series of legacy murals for the tournament.
The 33 metres by 9 metres mural at the Langa Indoor Sports Centre was painted by local artist Skumbuzo Salman who was supported by emerging artist Ayabonga Ntshongwana.
It follows the theme of "Netball", "Women Sport" "Cape Town", "Africa", "healthy lifestyle", "women empowerment" and "hope".
RELATED: '2023 Netball World Cup will make the sport fashionable and change narratives'
Meanwhile, over R6 million has been spent sprucing up netball facilities in Scottsdene, Ravensmead, Delft, Gugulethu, Sir Lowry's Pass, Strandfontein, Sarepta and Mitchells Plain.
RELATED: So fresh and so clean: Restored Madiba and Tutu murals return to Civic Centre
More from Local
ANC policy conference documents highlight its lack of pragmatism - analyst
Africa Melane was joined by political analyst Ralph Mathekga to talk about what will be put under the spotlight at the sixth African National Congress policy conference.Read More
Extended family: Joe Barber Show adds new dates after shows sell out in 8 hours
Joe Barber’s Family Reunion will feature the much-loved cast of Boeta Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela.Read More
Prestigious UCT teaching award handed to 'outstanding' KZN physics teacher
The award committee said Nonkululeko Sibisi epitomises 'servant leadership, compassion and patience'.Read More
Tyre prices might be going up soon, warns association
John Perlman speaks to the Chairperson of Tyre Importers Association of South Africa (TIASA), Charl de Villiers, for more.Read More
Former SA cricketer unlocks sporting opportunities in Cape Town townships
John Maytham speaks to a retired South African cricketer, Vince van der Bijl, about how cricket changed his life.Read More
Dismantling international crime syndicates can reduce rhino poaching
Pippa Hudson speaks to the head of specialised projects at the South African National Parks (SANParks), Johan Jooste, and the author of 'Rhino War' Tony Park for more.Read More
Kruger Park sees concerning increase of Indian mynahs
John Maytham spoke to conservationist Dr Llewellyn Foxcroft about this invasive species in the park.Read More
SA banks at high risk of money laundering, terrorist financing - regulator
Bruce Whitfield interviews Fundi Tshazibana, a Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank.Read More
Home deliveries for pets - Shoprite takes its pet supplies business online
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Cotton (Head of e-commerce, Shoprite Group) about the new Petshop Science online service.Read More
More from Sport
'2023 Netball World Cup will make the sport fashionable and change narratives'
Africa Melane is joined by Netball South Africa president, Cecilia Molokwane, to discuss the Netball World Cup hosted in the country 60 years after its inception.Read More
Former SA cricketer unlocks sporting opportunities in Cape Town townships
John Maytham speaks to a retired South African cricketer, Vince van der Bijl, about how cricket changed his life.Read More
Banyana coach Desiree Ellis ‘overwhelmed’ by support following Wafcon win
Hundreds welcomed the new champions of Africa as they arrived back on home soil on Tuesday morning after their success in the 2022 Women's African Cup of Nations.Read More
Danny Jordaan commits to address Bafana and Banyana players' pay inequality
Jordaan noted the inequity as a "societal creation" that had to be tackled head-on.Read More
Cape Town Spurs launch Blikkies and Boots campaign to aid young footballers
Lester Kiewit speaks to Cape Town Spurs Youth Academy player, Liam Bern, for more about the campaign.Read More
African champs Banyana Banyana return home to heroes' welcome
They've been welcomed by hundreds of South Africans dancing and celebrating their victory.Read More
Wafcon 2022 title holders Banyana Banyana in for a heroes' welcome
Africa Melane spoke to the spokesperson of the South African Football Association (SAFA), Mninawa Ntloko about Banyana Banyana's return and the pay gap between the team and Bafana BafanaRead More
[WATCH] Chess-playing robot breaks 7-year-old opponent’s finger during match
Bad robot! Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Former cricketer Herschelle Gibbs reflects on his colourful career and life
Lester Kiewit interviews Herschelle Gibbs, one of South Africa’s best cricketers ever.Read More