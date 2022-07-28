Extended family: Joe Barber Show adds new dates after shows sell out in 8 hours
Here's something to smile about.
Fans of the hilarious Joe Barber Show who were left feeling blue after missing out on tickets to the 'Joe Barber's Family Reunion' at Grand West in November are being given another chance to see the show.
Less than ten days after announcing they're bringing their much-loved Joe Barber Show back to Cape Town, comedians Comedians Oscar Petersen and David Isaacs have revealed they've added two more dates to the series.
It's after tickets to two of the shows, on Friday 11 and Saturday 12 November, sold out within just 8 hours!
The all new Joe Barber stage show will now run from 7 right through to 12 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, with the extra dates added on Wednesday 9 November and Thursday 10 November.
We’re delighted to add these additional shows due to unpredictable demand.Ian Bredenkamp, Producer - The Joe Barber Show
The shows on Friday 11 and Saturday 12 November sold out within just 8 hours of sales opening! The love for Joe Barber runs deep and we’re delighted to give fans even more chances now to enjoy Joe Barber’s Family Reunion on stage.Ian Bredenkamp, Producer - The Joe Barber Show
Announcing the new show earlier this month, comedian David Isaacs said: "Oscar and I have missed our Joe Barber family so much.”
“The last time we performed as Joe Barber was in 2019, at three sold-out shows at GrandWest. It’s long overdue to get the Joe Barber family back in one place!”
Click at the top of the page to listen to Isaacs' recent interview with CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King
Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.co.za.
RELATED: They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence
