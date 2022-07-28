Extended family: Joe Barber Show adds new dates after shows sell out in 8 hours

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:15
Learn Afrikaans on Tik Tok:
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Danie van Schalkwyk
Today at 10:30
Rise in diseases spread from animals to people over last decade
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jaqueline Weyer - Special Viral Pathogens Reference Laboratory at National Institute For Communicable Diseases
Today at 11:05
What does the modern museum look like? Not walls, not objects, but stories
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Ciraj Rassool
Angus Leendertz - Curator at The Camissa Museum
Today at 15:20
Orcas kill great white shark to eat its liver, supporting theory why species is fleeing SA waters
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alison Towner
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
LIBERTY OFFSHORE INVESTMENTS
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Famida Singh
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mural unveiled in Langa to mark 1 year countdown until Netball World Cup in CPT Africa’s first ever Netball World Cup will be held in Cape Town next year, following a successful bid in Singapore in 2018. 28 July 2022 10:14 AM
ANC policy conference documents highlight its lack of pragmatism - analyst Africa Melane was joined by political analyst Ralph Mathekga to talk about what will be put under the spotlight at the sixth Afric... 28 July 2022 10:08 AM
Extended family: Joe Barber Show adds new dates after shows sell out in 8 hours Joe Barber’s Family Reunion will feature the much-loved cast of Boeta Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela. 28 July 2022 10:06 AM
View all Local
It’s not a ‘holiday’: Numsa spends almost R40m for congress Numsa, which has cash flow problems due to a variety of reasons, sponsored flights for over 1,000 delegates to the Mother City for... 27 July 2022 6:58 PM
Mkhwebane's battle to survive Uveka Rangappa speaks to EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise about the latest on the suspended Public Protector's impeachment inquiry. 27 July 2022 2:53 PM
Telkom takes Ramaphosa to court in bid to stop SIU probe TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod explains the background of the Telkom saga and why it's pushing back - on The Money Show 26 July 2022 6:53 PM
View all Politics
SA banks at high risk of money laundering, terrorist financing - regulator Bruce Whitfield interviews Fundi Tshazibana, a Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank. 27 July 2022 9:29 PM
[LISTEN] Why is the eyebrow sad it's not a mouth? Alcohol brand gets creative Pepe Marais (Joe Public United) picks the Flying Fish campaign as his advertising hero on The Money Show. 27 July 2022 7:52 PM
Home deliveries for pets - Shoprite takes its pet supplies business online Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Cotton (Head of e-commerce, Shoprite Group) about the new Petshop Science online service. 27 July 2022 7:22 PM
View all Business
'It's never too late to start a retirement fund' Africa Melane was joined by Wealth Manager at PPS Johannes Visser to talk about how you can start building capital for your retire... 28 July 2022 8:44 AM
Shortage of staff at airports affects travel in some countries, says expert John Maytham speaks to the owner and managing director at Plane talking, Linden Birns, for more. 28 July 2022 7:16 AM
How to avoid online scams when job hunting? John Perlman spoke to Editor at MyBroadband.co.za Jan Vermeulen about how to avoid falling prey to scammers. 28 July 2022 6:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
'2023 Netball World Cup will make the sport fashionable and change narratives' Africa Melane is joined by Netball South Africa president, Cecilia Molokwane, to discuss the Netball World Cup hosted in the count... 28 July 2022 7:48 AM
Former SA cricketer unlocks sporting opportunities in Cape Town townships John Maytham speaks to a retired South African cricketer, Vince van der Bijl, about how cricket changed his life. 28 July 2022 7:12 AM
Banyana coach Desiree Ellis ‘overwhelmed’ by support following Wafcon win Hundreds welcomed the new champions of Africa as they arrived back on home soil on Tuesday morning after their success in the 2022... 26 July 2022 4:36 PM
View all Sport
'Music is a vessel for me - my identity is in God, not in music' - Majozi Durban-born musician Majozi popped into the CapeTalk studios this weekend to chat with Sara-Jayne King. 27 July 2022 9:56 AM
Music to our ears! Ndlovu Youth Choir announce Cape Town concert dates For their first SA headline tour, the Ndlovu Youth Choir brings their signature sound, to Cape Town and Johannesburg this year. 27 July 2022 9:39 AM
Cool Runnings of the wine world: Raise a glass for local doccie Blind Ambition Four Zimbabwean refugees turned sommeliers shake up the international wine establishment at the World Wine Tasting Championships. 25 July 2022 1:18 PM
View all Entertainment
SA banks at high risk of money laundering, terrorist financing - regulator Bruce Whitfield interviews Fundi Tshazibana, a Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank. 27 July 2022 9:29 PM
Czech police can now keep up with the fastest criminals with this Ferrari Nobody is getting away from these speed cops. Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 27 July 2022 1:59 PM
Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry. 27 July 2022 12:41 PM
View all World
Meet Gairo Oliver, a flower seller at Adderley Street's famous floral market A flower seller from the iconic flower market in Adderley Street shares her excitement for the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. 27 July 2022 5:57 PM
Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry. 27 July 2022 12:41 PM
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
View all Africa
[LISTEN] Why is the eyebrow sad it's not a mouth? Alcohol brand gets creative Pepe Marais (Joe Public United) picks the Flying Fish campaign as his advertising hero on The Money Show. 27 July 2022 7:52 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R174,000 Suzuki Celerio – one of SA’s cheapest cars Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page. 27 July 2022 3:47 PM
Depression NOT caused by low serotonin – University College London Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Mark Horowitz, Clinical Research Fellow in Psychiatry at University College London. 26 July 2022 1:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Extended family: Joe Barber Show adds new dates after shows sell out in 8 hours

28 July 2022 10:06 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
The Joe Barber Show
David Isaacs

Joe Barber’s Family Reunion will feature the much-loved cast of Boeta Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela.
Joe Barber comedians, Oscar Petersen and David Isaacs. Picture: Supplied.

Here's something to smile about.

Fans of the hilarious Joe Barber Show who were left feeling blue after missing out on tickets to the 'Joe Barber's Family Reunion' at Grand West in November are being given another chance to see the show.

Less than ten days after announcing they're bringing their much-loved Joe Barber Show back to Cape Town, comedians Comedians Oscar Petersen and David Isaacs have revealed they've added two more dates to the series.

It's after tickets to two of the shows, on Friday 11 and Saturday 12 November, sold out within just 8 hours!

The all new Joe Barber stage show will now run from 7 right through to 12 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, with the extra dates added on Wednesday 9 November and Thursday 10 November.

We’re delighted to add these additional shows due to unpredictable demand.

Ian Bredenkamp, Producer - The Joe Barber Show

The shows on Friday 11 and Saturday 12 November sold out within just 8 hours of sales opening! The love for Joe Barber runs deep and we’re delighted to give fans even more chances now to enjoy Joe Barber’s Family Reunion on stage.

Ian Bredenkamp, Producer - The Joe Barber Show

Announcing the new show earlier this month, comedian David Isaacs said: "Oscar and I have missed our Joe Barber family so much.”

“The last time we performed as Joe Barber was in 2019, at three sold-out shows at GrandWest. It’s long overdue to get the Joe Barber family back in one place!”

Click at the top of the page to listen to Isaacs' recent interview with CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King

Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.co.za.

RELATED: They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence




28 July 2022 10:06 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
The Joe Barber Show
David Isaacs

More from Local

Mural unveiled in Langa to mark 1 year countdown until Netball World Cup in CPT

28 July 2022 10:14 AM

Africa’s first ever Netball World Cup will be held in Cape Town next year, following a successful bid in Singapore in 2018.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC policy conference documents highlight its lack of pragmatism - analyst

28 July 2022 10:08 AM

Africa Melane was joined by political analyst Ralph Mathekga to talk about what will be put under the spotlight at the sixth African National Congress policy conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prestigious UCT teaching award handed to 'outstanding' KZN physics teacher

28 July 2022 9:03 AM

The award committee said Nonkululeko Sibisi epitomises 'servant leadership, compassion and patience'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tyre prices might be going up soon, warns association

28 July 2022 7:16 AM

John Perlman speaks to the Chairperson of Tyre Importers Association of South Africa (TIASA), Charl de Villiers, for more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former SA cricketer unlocks sporting opportunities in Cape Town townships

28 July 2022 7:12 AM

John Maytham speaks to a retired South African cricketer, Vince van der Bijl, about how cricket changed his life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dismantling international crime syndicates can reduce rhino poaching

28 July 2022 6:41 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to the head of specialised projects at the South African National Parks (SANParks), Johan Jooste, and the author of 'Rhino War' Tony Park for more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kruger Park sees concerning increase of Indian mynahs

28 July 2022 6:33 AM

John Maytham spoke to conservationist Dr Llewellyn Foxcroft about this invasive species in the park.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA banks at high risk of money laundering, terrorist financing - regulator

27 July 2022 9:29 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Fundi Tshazibana, a Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home deliveries for pets - Shoprite takes its pet supplies business online

27 July 2022 7:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Cotton (Head of e-commerce, Shoprite Group) about the new Petshop Science online service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transnet swings to R5bn profit from R8bn loss in previous financial year

27 July 2022 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Portia Derby about state-owned Transnet's results for the 2021/2022 financial year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

'Music is a vessel for me - my identity is in God, not in music' - Majozi

27 July 2022 9:56 AM

Durban-born musician Majozi popped into the CapeTalk studios this weekend to chat with Sara-Jayne King.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Music to our ears! Ndlovu Youth Choir announce Cape Town concert dates

27 July 2022 9:39 AM

For their first SA headline tour, the Ndlovu Youth Choir brings their signature sound, to Cape Town and Johannesburg this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cool Runnings of the wine world: Raise a glass for local doccie Blind Ambition

25 July 2022 1:18 PM

Four Zimbabwean refugees turned sommeliers shake up the international wine establishment at the World Wine Tasting Championships.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jacob Swann talks new track, upcoming show and SAMA nomination

19 July 2022 6:20 PM

Zain speaks to Jacob Swann on the upcoming SAMAs and his track 'Two Blue Eyes'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence

19 July 2022 9:16 AM

The all new Joe Barber stage show takes place 7, 8, 11 and 12 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's Jeremy Loops 'time' to shine: CPT muso making 'waves' in Times Square

18 July 2022 11:34 AM

The Kommetjie native recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran and released his latest album, Heard You Got Love.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kelly Khumalo on therapy, healing and Senzo

16 July 2022 3:51 PM

A weekly up-close and personal interview with some of the best known entertainers, influencers, and personalities in SA and beyond. Today, our guest is Kelly Khumalo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Soapie star Sherman Pharo takes over CapeTalk airwaves with 80s and 90s faves

15 July 2022 2:30 PM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gugulethu Coffee: A beginner's guide to becoming a barista

15 July 2022 1:06 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Bongani Rasmeni, the founder and owner at Gugulethu Coffee on becoming a barista.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago

12 July 2022 4:25 PM

Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb space telescope.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ANC policy conference documents highlight its lack of pragmatism - analyst

Local

It’s not a ‘holiday’: Numsa spends almost R40m for congress

Politics Local

Transnet swings to R5bn profit from R8bn loss in previous financial year

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Zimbabwe federation to challenge Home Affairs' looming permits expiry

28 July 2022 10:02 AM

Ramaphosa: ANC wants to hold those implicated in state capture accountable

28 July 2022 9:43 AM

Aggrieved Numsa faction threatens to halt congress with contempt of court order

28 July 2022 9:24 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA