Saxophonist teaches kids with foetal alcohol syndrome how to play instruments

28 July 2022 11:35 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Fetal alcohol syndrome
Beyerskloof Wine Farm

Refilwe Moloto spoke to saxophonist, Hiram Koopman about his work with kids with foetal alcohol syndrome and teaching them musical skills.

Renowned saxophonist Hiram Koopman has a music school that teaches kids with foetal alcohol syndrome how to play instruments.

Foetal alcohol syndrome is a condition children have as a result of their mothers drinking alcohol while they were pregnant. It can cause a number of developmental issues, including brain damage and growth problems.

The music school was inspired by a meeting with Beyerskloof Wine Farm owner - Beyers Truter who after a gig told Koopman about his organisation Beyerskloof Faith Fund which aims to help kids with the condition and raise awareness of an entirely preventable problem.

The school, which started five years ago, currently teaches kids with foetal alcohol syndrome how to play the guitar and drums, with a sharper focus on enjoyment than skill development.

The kids are enjoying themselves and it's actually so heartwarming to see how these kids enjoy. Although they can't function 100 percent but, you know, we can be that little light in their life.

Hiram Koopman, Saxophonist

Find out more about foetal alcohol syndrom and the Beyerskloof Faith Fund here.

Listen to the full interview above.




