Local actor Armand Aucamp spins his favourite 80s and 90s tracks on CapeTalk





The South African TV, Film and Stage actor is best known for Die Boekklub, The Book of Negros, Ballade vir 'n Enkeling, and the 2013 film _Long Walk to Freedom _takes to CapeTalk's airwaves on Sunday morning.

Armand is Cape Town born and raised but trained in Jozi and has worked much further afield.

Catch him this Sunday on CapeTalk as he shares his curated 80s and 90s playlist of music that brings back memories of his life story.

Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday from 10am.

