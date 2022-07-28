China locks down 970,000 in Wuhan after 4 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases
Wuhan in China has shut down the Jiangxia District with 970,000 people after finding four asymptomatic cases of Covid-19.
All non-essential businesses are closed and public transport has been suspended.
Residents are banned from leaving their homes.
Wuhan introduced the world’s first COVID-19 lockdown at the start of 2020.
China is the only major country that has not moved on from the pandemic, sticking against the odds to its “zero-Covid” policy.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 1:17).
They’re not even coughing or sneezing! … The impact of constant, repeated lockdowns… is huge… There is growing opposition…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
