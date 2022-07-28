City's social housing commitment 'unstitching the legacy of apartheid' - Mayor





FILE: A block of social housing currently being built in District Six. The flats are part of the government's restitution agreement with the District Six land claimants. Picture: EWN

Two City of Cape Town-owned properties look set to provide 800 social housing units in the City.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has announced the latest stage of his government's promise to release more well-located city-owned land, and deliver more affordable housing to Capetonians.

The Mayor confirmed today (Thursday) that two projects in Salt River are being tabled.

The first, is the final handing over of the Salt River Market to the social housing institution for construction and also a site on Pickwick Road which will recieve an 'in-principle approval for release for social housing'.

We are making history today by enabling the nine-storey Salt River Market development right in the heart of the city, at Salt River circle, close to social and economic amenities. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town

Our goal is a more rapid pipeline for social housing and mixed-use private sector development. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town

In making the announcement, the Mayor said the City's commitment to more affordable housing was about building a more inclusive city that can "make progress in unstitching the legacy of apartheid".

So many people in urban areas across South Africa experienced a profound loss and severing of sense of belonging because of the way that apartheid twisted, mangled and distorted our urban form. That trauma continues to reverberate today. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town

Read the Mayor's full council speech here

