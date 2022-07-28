City's social housing commitment 'unstitching the legacy of apartheid' - Mayor
Two City of Cape Town-owned properties look set to provide 800 social housing units in the City.
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has announced the latest stage of his government's promise to release more well-located city-owned land, and deliver more affordable housing to Capetonians.
The Mayor confirmed today (Thursday) that two projects in Salt River are being tabled.
The first, is the final handing over of the Salt River Market to the social housing institution for construction and also a site on Pickwick Road which will recieve an 'in-principle approval for release for social housing'.
We are making history today by enabling the nine-storey Salt River Market development right in the heart of the city, at Salt River circle, close to social and economic amenities.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town
Our goal is a more rapid pipeline for social housing and mixed-use private sector development.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town
In making the announcement, the Mayor said the City's commitment to more affordable housing was about building a more inclusive city that can "make progress in unstitching the legacy of apartheid".
So many people in urban areas across South Africa experienced a profound loss and severing of sense of belonging because of the way that apartheid twisted, mangled and distorted our urban form. That trauma continues to reverberate today.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town
Read the Mayor's full council speech here
RELATED: 'We’re releasing city-owned land for housing - national govt must do the same'
Source : Bertram Malgas/EWN
More from Local
Family of Achmat ‘Sharkboy’ Hassiem receives R80k donations for his medical care
Pippa Hudson spoke to chairperson of the Cape Long Distance Swimming Association Shoneé Cornelissen about this fundraiser and his condition.Read More
Caught in the act: Metro Police nab truck hijackers in Philippi
The two men were arrested for possession of stolen goods to the value of over R210 000.Read More
Metrorail Western Cape to relocate informal settlements on Central Line
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Metrorail Western Cape acting regional manager, Kaparo Molefi, about the partial restoration of railway services.Read More
[WATCH] KZN man expecting an accident starts narrating dashcam vid - then BANG!
"Here we go. Here we go. Bang!" Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories.Read More
Mural unveiled in Langa to mark 1 year countdown until Netball World Cup in CPT
Africa’s first ever Netball World Cup will be held in Cape Town next year, following a successful bid in Singapore in 2018.Read More
ANC policy conference documents highlight its lack of pragmatism - analyst
Africa Melane was joined by political analyst Ralph Mathekga to talk about what will be put under the spotlight at the sixth African National Congress policy conference.Read More
Extended family: Joe Barber Show adds new dates after shows sell out in 8 hours
Joe Barber’s Family Reunion will feature the much-loved cast of Boeta Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela.Read More
Prestigious UCT teaching award handed to 'outstanding' KZN physics teacher
The award committee said Nonkululeko Sibisi epitomises 'servant leadership, compassion and patience'.Read More
Tyre prices might be going up soon, warns association
John Perlman speaks to the Chairperson of Tyre Importers Association of South Africa (TIASA), Charl de Villiers, for more.Read More