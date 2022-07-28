Ukrainian President and wife receive backlash over Vogue cover





JOHANNESBURG - There is a lot of controversy surrounding Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, and his wife Olena Zelenska's cover of Vogue. Many people feel the couple have crossed the line into vanity.

For the past 5 months, the Russia-Ukraine war has been in the news as Russian forces invaded Ukraine. In total, 48-thousand people died and approximately 13-thousand were injured.

The image on Vogue magazine's digital cover shows the couple sitting close together. Another image from their photoshoot shows them holding hands. Celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz took the photographs. The images were uploaded to Olena Zelenska's Instagram account.

The first lady said that her image is representative of all Ukrainian women.

"I would like you to see every Ukrainian woman here, in my place. Who fights, volunteers, settles in a refugee camp, does her job under the sound of a siren, holds on under the occupation. She has the right and deserves to be on the covers of the whole world. Each of you, fellow Ukrainian women, is now the face and cover of our country", said Olena.

The Vogue cover has outraged some people. Twitter users had the following to say:

I love your work. You make art.



I don’t think we should make art out of an active war. It seems like more important conversations should be had than how to light the Volidymyr and Olena.



I think this was a misstep. Just my opinion. — 3x3 (@Wel1Alan) July 27, 2022

With all due respect, there are people in Ukraine far more worthy to be put on the cover of Vogue- all the volunteers, military - those are true heroes and the face of bravery. — Yarynka (@Bayraktarka_ua) July 27, 2022

When your people are dying in a #NATO proxy war and you pose for Vogue you are not a leader, you are a morally bankrupt NATO-controlled parasite who sends his own people to death while dressing up & prostituting himself to Western warlords.#Zelensky #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/RdcUOQoKoh — vanessa beeley (@VanessaBeeley) July 27, 2022

If the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has the time for a photo shoot, for vogue magazine, Then maybe this war in Ukraine, isn’t as serious as everybody says it is, we are still sending billions of our tax dollars to Ukraine, enough is enough. pic.twitter.com/FKwFmSmzBM — Brian🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@ItsMeBigb85) July 28, 2022

This is very inappropriate...

War is not a fashion statement...



For Vogue’s special digital cover story, Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska and her husband Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy pic.twitter.com/bRknACQZNA — Emon Mukherjee (@EmonMukherjee21) July 27, 2022