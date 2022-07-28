Metrorail Western Cape to relocate informal settlements on Central Line
There was some long-awaited relief for train commuters on Tuesday. The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula have announced the partial opening of the Western Cape’s Central Line. After a three-year halt in operations, railway services in the City of Cape Town are slowly resuming.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Metrorail Western Cape acting regional manager, Kaparo Molefi, on the restoration progress. The plans include the relocation of illegal occupants close to the Philippi, Langa, and Khayelitsha stations. The first phase of the relocation will take place at the end of November. According to Molefi, the Langa settlement will be the first to be transferred.
The approximate cost of the initiative stands at R102 million. This includes the removal of 1700 households from Philippi and 1274 households in Langa.
We committed that we are going to relocate the settlement that is established in Langa, the settlement that is established in Philippi, as well as the settlement that is established in Khayelitsha.Kaparo Molefi, Acting regional manager - Metrorail Western Cape region
The total cost of the total relocation, including the land preparations, provision of services, in that area is about R102 million rand…Kaparo Molefi, Acting regional manager - Metrorail Western Cape region
Listen to the full audio above.
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
