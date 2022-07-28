[WATCH] KZN man expecting an accident starts narrating dashcam vid - then BANG!
A video clip of an accident on the N3 in KZN has gone viral.
A man driving behind a speeding truck starts filming when he sees its smoking brakes that seem to have failed.
“This truck has come downhill, flying,” the man says.
“It didn’t stop at the top. His brakes are smoking to shit! This oke's about to cause some shit! His brakes are failing, they’re overheated. Here we go. Here we go. Bang! Bang! Bang! Bang! I saw it coming!”
This video clip is being circulated on traffic groups, apparently showing how the accident on the N3 occurred. pic.twitter.com/RWC42oxDCm— Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) July 27, 2022
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen).
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_131245706_using-dashboard-camera-to-continuously-record-a-view-through-a-vehicle-s-front-windscreen.html?vti=nzutyqg7vkdmdzv2zb-1-7
More from Local
Family of Achmat ‘Sharkboy’ Hassiem receives R80k donations for his medical care
Pippa Hudson spoke to chairperson of the Cape Long Distance Swimming Association Shoneé Cornelissen about this fundraiser and his condition.Read More
Caught in the act: Metro Police nab truck hijackers in Philippi
The two men were arrested for possession of stolen goods to the value of over R210 000.Read More
Metrorail Western Cape to relocate informal settlements on Central Line
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Metrorail Western Cape acting regional manager, Kaparo Molefi, about the partial restoration of railway services.Read More
City's social housing commitment 'unstitching the legacy of apartheid' - Mayor
In January, Mayor Hill-Lewis formed a Priority Programme on Affordable Housing which has convened every month.Read More
Mural unveiled in Langa to mark 1 year countdown until Netball World Cup in CPT
Africa’s first ever Netball World Cup will be held in Cape Town next year, following a successful bid in Singapore in 2018.Read More
ANC policy conference documents highlight its lack of pragmatism - analyst
Africa Melane was joined by political analyst Ralph Mathekga to talk about what will be put under the spotlight at the sixth African National Congress policy conference.Read More
Extended family: Joe Barber Show adds new dates after shows sell out in 8 hours
Joe Barber’s Family Reunion will feature the much-loved cast of Boeta Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela.Read More
Prestigious UCT teaching award handed to 'outstanding' KZN physics teacher
The award committee said Nonkululeko Sibisi epitomises 'servant leadership, compassion and patience'.Read More
Tyre prices might be going up soon, warns association
John Perlman speaks to the Chairperson of Tyre Importers Association of South Africa (TIASA), Charl de Villiers, for more.Read More