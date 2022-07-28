[WATCH] Out of their depth - dramatic dolphin rescue at Sandy Bay





Check out the dramatic rescue of these two stranded bottlenose dolphins in Sandy Bay today (Thursday).

The NSRI's Emergency Operations Centre was alerted to the marooned mammals by an eyewitness just after 8am this morning.

The dolphins had beached at Sandy Bay, near Llandudno.

A team of experts including, Shark Spotters SANParks - Table Mountain National Park, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, and the City of Cape Town's Marine Animal Stranding Network, were called in to help.

More than 10 people had to help move the heavy dolphins into the sea on stretchers.

Eventually, the dolphins were helped back into the water.

Check out the videos of the dramatic rescue below:

"We were elated and relieved that the rescue was successful,” said SPCA Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse.

We are grateful to everyone who pitched in to help – teamwork saved these beautiful animals. We’ll monitor the area as a precaution in case they beach again. Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - SPCA

