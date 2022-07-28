Numsa national conference continues after court application refusal
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa's (Numsa) national conference is underway and continues to expose rifts in the union.
The union's general secretary Irvin Jim and president, Andrew Chirwa, have been re-elected to their positions without any opposition.
Suspended Numsa Western Cape secretary-general Vuyo Lufele said that Labour Court refused to grant the union's application to appeal its earlier interdict.
The union claims to have complied with all the court's prescripts, to the best of its abilities, including unsuspending people that have been suspended. Numsa says it's also reached out and invited some people in Mpumalanga to attend the conference.
Numsa insists 'we did all we can to adhere to the court judgment that said you can not go ahead unless you fix this.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The union has also refused to comply to be transparent about its finances.
At the core of the issue, Uveka, has been issues raised by regions repeatedly, that all we want is for you to open the finances of the union... if this leaders constitute a congress.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Analysts we have spoken to, leading up to the congress., insiders we have spoken to leading up to the congress, say that the core of the fight is the fact that if these leaders constitute a congress with all of those individuals who have been suspended, who have been pushed out of the union and all those regions that are not present, the likelihood was the result we saw yesterday, where they were elected unopposed, did not have materlialised and once that happens there's a change of leadership, Numsa would have to open its finances - something that they have not done.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below.
