Learn the Afrikaans word for ANYTHING on TikTok





TikTok is a great place to learn new things, from recipes to lose weight to tips on cleaning your house.

One account wildly popular in South Africa right now is “Learn Afrikaans”, hosted by veteran teacher Danie van Schalkwyk.

Users of the app (Afrikaans: toep) pepper Van Schalkwyk with questions about the beautifully expressive Afrikaans terms for things:

rymkletser (rapper)

toep (app)

potgooi (podcast)

kattebak (boot)

vonkprop (spark plug)

smaak-maaker (influencer)

woefkardoes (doggie bag)

fopdosser (drag queen)

kabinet smokkel (cabinet reschedule)

huisbak (elevator)

pletterpet (helmet)

hutsmerk (hashtag)

Lester Kiewit interviewed Van Schalkwyk about teaching Afrikaans online and the creative terms that are always being invented (scroll up to listen).