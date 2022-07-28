Learn the Afrikaans word for ANYTHING on TikTok
TikTok is a great place to learn new things, from recipes to lose weight to tips on cleaning your house.
One account wildly popular in South Africa right now is “Learn Afrikaans”, hosted by veteran teacher Danie van Schalkwyk.
Users of the app (Afrikaans: toep) pepper Van Schalkwyk with questions about the beautifully expressive Afrikaans terms for things:
- rymkletser (rapper)
- toep (app)
- potgooi (podcast)
- kattebak (boot)
- vonkprop (spark plug)
- smaak-maaker (influencer)
- woefkardoes (doggie bag)
- fopdosser (drag queen)
- kabinet smokkel (cabinet reschedule)
- huisbak (elevator)
- pletterpet (helmet)
- hutsmerk (hashtag)
Lester Kiewit interviewed Van Schalkwyk about teaching Afrikaans online and the creative terms that are always being invented (scroll up to listen).
If a certain number of people use a word, whether you like it or not, it goes into the dictionary… You don’t want an anglicism… It drives the living daylights out of me!Danie van Schalkwyk, veteran teacher
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120259919_learning-foreign-languages-concept-chalk-symbol-of-loudspeaker-with-phrase-do-you-speak-afrikaans-.html?vti=lypwolm2o49g4aessh-1-16
