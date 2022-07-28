Caught in the act: Metro Police nab truck hijackers in Philippi





Two men have been arrested after a truck was hijacked in Delft and tracked to Acacia Park in Philippi.

The criminals were stopped by tracker responders who called for backup from Metro Police.

The hijackers were caught in the act while off-loading goods from the truck and arrested for possession of stolen goods to the value of over R210 000.

Details of the arrest were shared on social media by Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at the City of Cape Town.

