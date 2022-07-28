Caught in the act: Metro Police nab truck hijackers in Philippi
Two men have been arrested after a truck was hijacked in Delft and tracked to Acacia Park in Philippi.
The criminals were stopped by tracker responders who called for backup from Metro Police.
The hijackers were caught in the act while off-loading goods from the truck and arrested for possession of stolen goods to the value of over R210 000.
Details of the arrest were shared on social media by Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at the City of Cape Town.
RELATED: Another cop slain in Delft, three suspects arrested for murder
Source : https://www.facebook.com/jp.smith.37669528
More from Local
Family of Achmat ‘Sharkboy’ Hassiem receives R80k donations for his medical care
Pippa Hudson spoke to chairperson of the Cape Long Distance Swimming Association Shoneé Cornelissen about this fundraiser and his condition.Read More
Metrorail Western Cape to relocate informal settlements on Central Line
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Metrorail Western Cape acting regional manager, Kaparo Molefi, about the partial restoration of railway services.Read More
[WATCH] KZN man expecting an accident starts narrating dashcam vid - then BANG!
"Here we go. Here we go. Bang!" Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories.Read More
City's social housing commitment 'unstitching the legacy of apartheid' - Mayor
In January, Mayor Hill-Lewis formed a Priority Programme on Affordable Housing which has convened every month.Read More
Mural unveiled in Langa to mark 1 year countdown until Netball World Cup in CPT
Africa’s first ever Netball World Cup will be held in Cape Town next year, following a successful bid in Singapore in 2018.Read More
ANC policy conference documents highlight its lack of pragmatism - analyst
Africa Melane was joined by political analyst Ralph Mathekga to talk about what will be put under the spotlight at the sixth African National Congress policy conference.Read More
Extended family: Joe Barber Show adds new dates after shows sell out in 8 hours
Joe Barber’s Family Reunion will feature the much-loved cast of Boeta Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela.Read More
Prestigious UCT teaching award handed to 'outstanding' KZN physics teacher
The award committee said Nonkululeko Sibisi epitomises 'servant leadership, compassion and patience'.Read More
Tyre prices might be going up soon, warns association
John Perlman speaks to the Chairperson of Tyre Importers Association of South Africa (TIASA), Charl de Villiers, for more.Read More