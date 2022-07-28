'The world still needs the metals and minerals we produce' - Anglo American CEO

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Intercepted email' scams on the rise in SA - how to protect yourself Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a woman hacked three times in three months with the Business Email Compromise scam. 28 July 2022 7:59 PM
SA population tops 60m with 17m people younger than 15 - what about jobs? Bruce Whitfield talks to former Statistician General Dr Pali Lehohla about the latest population figures. 28 July 2022 7:17 PM
Family of Achmat ‘Sharkboy’ Hassiem receives R80k donations for his medical care Pippa Hudson spoke to chairperson of the Cape Long Distance Swimming Association Shoneé Cornelissen about this fundraiser and his... 28 July 2022 3:16 PM
View all Local
Politricking with Tshidi Madia: If we don't focus, we're gone - ANC's Gungubele Just before the ANC begins its policy conference, ahead of its elective conference in December, ANC NEC member Mondli Gungubele s... 28 July 2022 7:37 PM
It’s not a ‘holiday’: Numsa spends almost R40m for congress Numsa, which has cash flow problems due to a variety of reasons, sponsored flights for over 1,000 delegates to the Mother City for... 27 July 2022 6:58 PM
Mkhwebane's battle to survive Uveka Rangappa speaks to EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise about the latest on the suspended Public Protector's impeachment inquiry. 27 July 2022 2:53 PM
View all Politics
'Intercepted email' scams on the rise in SA - how to protect yourself Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a woman hacked three times in three months with the Business Email Compromise scam. 28 July 2022 7:59 PM
'The world still needs the metals and minerals we produce' - Anglo American CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews the new CEO of Anglo American, Duncan Wanblad, about the mining giant's half year results. 28 July 2022 7:43 PM
SA population tops 60m with 17m people younger than 15 - what about jobs? Bruce Whitfield talks to former Statistician General Dr Pali Lehohla about the latest population figures. 28 July 2022 7:17 PM
View all Business
'Psychedelic drugs are incredibly safe and in many cases lifesaving' "We can no longer ethically deny patients access to life-saving therapies," says clinical psychologist Jamie Elkon. 28 July 2022 3:34 PM
Learn the Afrikaans word for ANYTHING on TikTok Lester Kiewit interviews Danie van Schalkwyk about his TikTok account and the creative terms that are always being invented. 28 July 2022 2:58 PM
Fertility rate down, mortality rate up: Stats SA's mid-year population estimates Uveka Rangappa spoke to Statistician General Risenga Maluleke about the country's mid-year population statistics. 28 July 2022 2:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Sandiso Hlalaphi - sales consultant by day, long distance runner by night A sales consultant that runs long distances to clear his head,. Sandiso Hlalaphi breaks down how running changed his life. 28 July 2022 5:40 PM
Mural unveiled in Langa to mark 1 year countdown until Netball World Cup in CPT Africa’s first ever Netball World Cup will be held in Cape Town next year, following a successful bid in Singapore in 2018. 28 July 2022 10:14 AM
'2023 Netball World Cup will make the sport fashionable and change narratives' Africa Melane is joined by Netball South Africa president, Cecilia Molokwane, to discuss the Netball World Cup hosted in the count... 28 July 2022 7:48 AM
View all Sport
Extended family: Joe Barber Show adds new dates after shows sell out in 8 hours Joe Barber’s Family Reunion will feature the much-loved cast of Boeta Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela. 28 July 2022 10:06 AM
'Music is a vessel for me - my identity is in God, not in music' - Majozi Durban-born musician Majozi popped into the CapeTalk studios this weekend to chat with Sara-Jayne King. 27 July 2022 9:56 AM
Music to our ears! Ndlovu Youth Choir announce Cape Town concert dates For their first SA headline tour, the Ndlovu Youth Choir brings their signature sound, to Cape Town and Johannesburg this year. 27 July 2022 9:39 AM
View all Entertainment
'The world still needs the metals and minerals we produce' - Anglo American CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews the new CEO of Anglo American, Duncan Wanblad, about the mining giant's half year results. 28 July 2022 7:43 PM
Saudi Arabia to build one-building city housing 9 million people "There’s an incredible video that is literally an episode of Black Mirror," says Barbara Friedman. 28 July 2022 12:48 PM
China locks down 970,000 in Wuhan after 4 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 July 2022 10:38 AM
View all World
Meet Sandiso Hlalaphi - sales consultant by day, long distance runner by night A sales consultant that runs long distances to clear his head,. Sandiso Hlalaphi breaks down how running changed his life. 28 July 2022 5:40 PM
Meet Gairo Oliver, a flower seller at Adderley Street's famous floral market A flower seller from the iconic flower market in Adderley Street shares her excitement for the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. 27 July 2022 5:57 PM
Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry. 27 July 2022 12:41 PM
View all Africa
[LISTEN] Why is the eyebrow sad it's not a mouth? Alcohol brand gets creative Pepe Marais (Joe Public United) picks the Flying Fish campaign as his advertising hero on The Money Show. 27 July 2022 7:52 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R174,000 Suzuki Celerio – one of SA’s cheapest cars Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page. 27 July 2022 3:47 PM
Depression NOT caused by low serotonin – University College London Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Mark Horowitz, Clinical Research Fellow in Psychiatry at University College London. 26 July 2022 1:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
World

'The world still needs the metals and minerals we produce' - Anglo American CEO

28 July 2022 7:43 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Mining
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Anglo American
Commodities
company results
commodity prices
Duncan Wanblad

Bruce Whitfield interviews the new CEO of Anglo American, Duncan Wanblad, about the mining giant's half year results.
© sunshineseeds/123rf.com

Anglo American has reported a significant drop in profits for the first six months of 2022 as commodity prices fell.

The mining giant posted its half year results on Thursday.

It delivered EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of $8.7 billion - a 28% decrease compared to the "record" first half of 2021.

RELATED: Anglo pays super-dividends, but still enough money for community projects - CEO

CEO Duncan Wanblad pointed out that this is still the second highest Anglo has recorded for a half year.

In line with its 40% payout policy Anglo is paying out a $1.5 billion interim dividend, which equates to $1.24 per share.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Wanblad, who took over from Mark Cutifani as CEO in April and is the first South African to head the company.

He chuckles when Whitfield asks him about the timing of the handover in terms of current market volatility.

Mark handed over a very strong company and I'm really thrilled to have taken it over... The balance sheet's in good shape; business is in good shape from an assets point of view.

Duncan Wanblad, CEO - Anglo American

Nobody can time these things... markets go up, markets go down... There's an incredible amount of volatility today...

Duncan Wanblad, CEO - Anglo American

While Wanblad says it's difficult to predict exactly how long this period of uncertainty will last, he is confident about the future.

The world is not going to transform itself from an energy perspective, he believes.

It's not going to put itself into a better place in terms of the eradication of poverty without metals and minerals. No matter how much you can think about recycling and so on coming into the mix which it surely will, how much shifting will happen in terms of the usage of these metals and minerals...

Duncan Wanblad, CEO - Anglo American

Fundamentally, the long-term characteristics and the demand drivers for the metals and the minerals that we produce I think is incredibly robust right now...Certainly the world is still going to need primary derived supply and we're in a good place to deliver into that.

Duncan Wanblad, CEO - Anglo American

Certainly in the short run there's this downward pressure on pricing and upward pressure on costs in terms of inflation, and it is going to play itself through. Whether it's structural or not depends on how long this lasts.

Duncan Wanblad, CEO - Anglo American

Listen to the interview with the Anglo American CEO in the audio clip below:




28 July 2022 7:43 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Mining
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Anglo American
Commodities
company results
commodity prices
Duncan Wanblad

More from Business

'Intercepted email' scams on the rise in SA - how to protect yourself

28 July 2022 7:59 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a woman hacked three times in three months with the Business Email Compromise scam.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA population tops 60m with 17m people younger than 15 - what about jobs?

28 July 2022 7:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to former Statistician General Dr Pali Lehohla about the latest population figures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saudi Arabia to build one-building city housing 9 million people

28 July 2022 12:48 PM

"There’s an incredible video that is literally an episode of Black Mirror," says Barbara Friedman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China locks down 970,000 in Wuhan after 4 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

28 July 2022 10:38 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA banks at high risk of money laundering, terrorist financing - regulator

27 July 2022 9:29 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Fundi Tshazibana, a Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Why is the eyebrow sad it's not a mouth? Alcohol brand gets creative

27 July 2022 7:52 PM

Pepe Marais (Joe Public United) picks the Flying Fish campaign as his advertising hero on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home deliveries for pets - Shoprite takes its pet supplies business online

27 July 2022 7:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Cotton (Head of e-commerce, Shoprite Group) about the new Petshop Science online service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Car subscriptions and microtransactions

27 July 2022 7:15 PM

The recent reaction to paying a subscription for heated car seats is part of a larger trend

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transnet swings to R5bn profit from R8bn loss in previous financial year

27 July 2022 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Portia Derby about state-owned Transnet's results for the 2021/2022 financial year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Gairo Oliver, a flower seller at Adderley Street's famous floral market

27 July 2022 5:57 PM

A flower seller from the iconic flower market in Adderley Street shares her excitement for the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Saudi Arabia to build one-building city housing 9 million people

28 July 2022 12:48 PM

"There’s an incredible video that is literally an episode of Black Mirror," says Barbara Friedman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China locks down 970,000 in Wuhan after 4 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

28 July 2022 10:38 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA banks at high risk of money laundering, terrorist financing - regulator

27 July 2022 9:29 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Fundi Tshazibana, a Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Czech police can now keep up with the fastest criminals with this Ferrari

27 July 2022 1:59 PM

Nobody is getting away from these speed cops. Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses

27 July 2022 12:41 PM

The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russia to quit International Space Station after 26 years of 'beautiful harmony'

27 July 2022 10:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pope apologises for horrors committed by Church against Canada's First Nations

26 July 2022 12:00 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Half ton walrus named Freya wreaking havoc with her heft in Norway

26 July 2022 9:58 AM

Freya the Walrus, who weighs over half a ton, is making more enemies than friends in some of Norway's most popular harbours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Chess-playing robot breaks 7-year-old opponent’s finger during match

25 July 2022 2:50 PM

Bad robot! Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LISTEN: 'Russia is looking for more friends in Africa'

25 July 2022 12:36 PM

International correspondent Adam Gilchrist says Russia is looking for more friends in Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Family of Achmat ‘Sharkboy’ Hassiem receives R80k donations for his medical care

Local

China locks down 970,000 in Wuhan after 4 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

World Business

[WATCH] KZN man expecting an accident starts narrating dashcam vid - then BANG!

Local

Politricking with Tshidi Madia: If we don't focus, we're gone - ANC's Gungubele

Politics

EWN Highlights

SA population tops 60m with 17m people younger than 15 - what about jobs?

28 July 2022 7:17 PM

Shocking u-turn: Teffo returns to representing 4 accused in Meyiwa murder trial

28 July 2022 6:38 PM

Mpofu accuses FS Head of the PP's Office of being a 'disgruntled employee'

28 July 2022 6:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA