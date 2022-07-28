'Psychedelic drugs are incredibly safe and in many cases lifesaving'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Intercepted email' scams on the rise in SA - how to protect yourself Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a woman hacked three times in three months with the Business Email Compromise scam. 28 July 2022 7:59 PM
SA population tops 60m with 17m people younger than 15 - what about jobs? Bruce Whitfield talks to former Statistician General Dr Pali Lehohla about the latest population figures. 28 July 2022 7:17 PM
Family of Achmat ‘Sharkboy’ Hassiem receives R80k donations for his medical care Pippa Hudson spoke to chairperson of the Cape Long Distance Swimming Association Shoneé Cornelissen about this fundraiser and his... 28 July 2022 3:16 PM
View all Local
Politricking with Tshidi Madia: If we don't focus, we're gone - ANC's Gungubele Just before the ANC begins its policy conference, ahead of its elective conference in December, ANC NEC member Mondli Gungubele s... 28 July 2022 7:37 PM
It’s not a ‘holiday’: Numsa spends almost R40m for congress Numsa, which has cash flow problems due to a variety of reasons, sponsored flights for over 1,000 delegates to the Mother City for... 27 July 2022 6:58 PM
Mkhwebane's battle to survive Uveka Rangappa speaks to EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise about the latest on the suspended Public Protector's impeachment inquiry. 27 July 2022 2:53 PM
View all Politics
'Intercepted email' scams on the rise in SA - how to protect yourself Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a woman hacked three times in three months with the Business Email Compromise scam. 28 July 2022 7:59 PM
'The world still needs the metals and minerals we produce' - Anglo American CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews the new CEO of Anglo American, Duncan Wanblad, about the mining giant's half year results. 28 July 2022 7:43 PM
SA population tops 60m with 17m people younger than 15 - what about jobs? Bruce Whitfield talks to former Statistician General Dr Pali Lehohla about the latest population figures. 28 July 2022 7:17 PM
View all Business
'Psychedelic drugs are incredibly safe and in many cases lifesaving' "We can no longer ethically deny patients access to life-saving therapies," says clinical psychologist Jamie Elkon. 28 July 2022 3:34 PM
Learn the Afrikaans word for ANYTHING on TikTok Lester Kiewit interviews Danie van Schalkwyk about his TikTok account and the creative terms that are always being invented. 28 July 2022 2:58 PM
Fertility rate down, mortality rate up: Stats SA's mid-year population estimates Uveka Rangappa spoke to Statistician General Risenga Maluleke about the country's mid-year population statistics. 28 July 2022 2:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Sandiso Hlalaphi - sales consultant by day, long distance runner by night A sales consultant that runs long distances to clear his head,. Sandiso Hlalaphi breaks down how running changed his life. 28 July 2022 5:40 PM
Mural unveiled in Langa to mark 1 year countdown until Netball World Cup in CPT Africa’s first ever Netball World Cup will be held in Cape Town next year, following a successful bid in Singapore in 2018. 28 July 2022 10:14 AM
'2023 Netball World Cup will make the sport fashionable and change narratives' Africa Melane is joined by Netball South Africa president, Cecilia Molokwane, to discuss the Netball World Cup hosted in the count... 28 July 2022 7:48 AM
View all Sport
Extended family: Joe Barber Show adds new dates after shows sell out in 8 hours Joe Barber’s Family Reunion will feature the much-loved cast of Boeta Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela. 28 July 2022 10:06 AM
'Music is a vessel for me - my identity is in God, not in music' - Majozi Durban-born musician Majozi popped into the CapeTalk studios this weekend to chat with Sara-Jayne King. 27 July 2022 9:56 AM
Music to our ears! Ndlovu Youth Choir announce Cape Town concert dates For their first SA headline tour, the Ndlovu Youth Choir brings their signature sound, to Cape Town and Johannesburg this year. 27 July 2022 9:39 AM
View all Entertainment
'The world still needs the metals and minerals we produce' - Anglo American CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews the new CEO of Anglo American, Duncan Wanblad, about the mining giant's half year results. 28 July 2022 7:43 PM
Saudi Arabia to build one-building city housing 9 million people "There’s an incredible video that is literally an episode of Black Mirror," says Barbara Friedman. 28 July 2022 12:48 PM
China locks down 970,000 in Wuhan after 4 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 July 2022 10:38 AM
View all World
Meet Sandiso Hlalaphi - sales consultant by day, long distance runner by night A sales consultant that runs long distances to clear his head,. Sandiso Hlalaphi breaks down how running changed his life. 28 July 2022 5:40 PM
Meet Gairo Oliver, a flower seller at Adderley Street's famous floral market A flower seller from the iconic flower market in Adderley Street shares her excitement for the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. 27 July 2022 5:57 PM
Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry. 27 July 2022 12:41 PM
View all Africa
[LISTEN] Why is the eyebrow sad it's not a mouth? Alcohol brand gets creative Pepe Marais (Joe Public United) picks the Flying Fish campaign as his advertising hero on The Money Show. 27 July 2022 7:52 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R174,000 Suzuki Celerio – one of SA’s cheapest cars Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page. 27 July 2022 3:47 PM
Depression NOT caused by low serotonin – University College London Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Mark Horowitz, Clinical Research Fellow in Psychiatry at University College London. 26 July 2022 1:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

'Psychedelic drugs are incredibly safe and in many cases lifesaving'

28 July 2022 3:34 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Mental health
Sahpra
Magic mushrooms
Psilocybin
psychedelic drugs
LSD
Jamie Elkon
psychedelic therapy

"We can no longer ethically deny patients access to life-saving therapies," says clinical psychologist Jamie Elkon.

People have used plants containing "psychedelic drugs" in spiritual practice for thousands of years.

This consciousness-altering class of drugs includes psilocybin - found in “magic mushrooms", mescaline - found in cacti such as peyote and San Pedro and LSD - a drug invented by chemist Swiss chemist Albert Hoffman in 1938.

Once taboo, there is a resurging interest in psychedelic therapy.

Ancient humans knew what modern ones are starting to realise. (Pixabay)

RELATED: Magic Mushrooms: 'Wonderful results, and absolutely harmless'

Clinical trials into the use of psilocybin and the powerful psychedelic DMT in therapy have shown much promise.

Trials have shown ketamine - a mind-altering anaesthetic widely used in human and veterinary medicine, to be extremely effective in treating life-threatening depression.

Now, a group of mental health experts wants the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) to authorise the use of psychedelic drugs in therapy.

“We can no longer ethically deny patients access to life-saving therapies,” says clinical psychologist Jamie Elkon.

RELATED: Psychedelic drugs: 'It’s like therapy on steroids'

John Maytham interviewed Elkon (scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion).

There are currently hundreds of studies across the world that are researching the efficacy of compounds such as psilocybin, LSD, and MDMA for treatment-resistant depression, PTSD, alcoholism.

Jamie Elkon, clinical psychologist

RELATED: 'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years'

Peer-reviewed, double-blind studies have shown they are incredibly safe... and in many cases can be lifesaving, where other traditional psychopharmacology has failed… MDMA will probably be approved by the FDA in 2023.

Jamie Elkon, clinical psychologist



28 July 2022 3:34 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Mental health
Sahpra
Magic mushrooms
Psilocybin
psychedelic drugs
LSD
Jamie Elkon
psychedelic therapy

More from Lifestyle

'Intercepted email' scams on the rise in SA - how to protect yourself

28 July 2022 7:59 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a woman hacked three times in three months with the Business Email Compromise scam.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Learn the Afrikaans word for ANYTHING on TikTok

28 July 2022 2:58 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Danie van Schalkwyk about his TikTok account and the creative terms that are always being invented.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fertility rate down, mortality rate up: Stats SA's mid-year population estimates

28 July 2022 2:06 PM

Uveka Rangappa spoke to Statistician General Risenga Maluleke about the country's mid-year population statistics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saudi Arabia to build one-building city housing 9 million people

28 July 2022 12:48 PM

"There’s an incredible video that is literally an episode of Black Mirror," says Barbara Friedman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saxophonist teaches kids with foetal alcohol syndrome how to play instruments

28 July 2022 11:35 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to saxophonist, Hiram Koopman about his work with kids with foetal alcohol syndrome and teaching them musical skills.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's never too late to start a retirement fund'

28 July 2022 8:44 AM

Africa Melane was joined by Wealth Manager at PPS Johannes Visser to talk about how you can start building capital for your retirement lifestyle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shortage of staff at airports affects travel in some countries, says expert

28 July 2022 7:16 AM

John Maytham speaks to the owner and managing director at Plane talking, Linden Birns, for more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to avoid online scams when job hunting?

28 July 2022 6:36 AM

John Perlman spoke to Editor at MyBroadband.co.za Jan Vermeulen about how to avoid falling prey to scammers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Why is the eyebrow sad it's not a mouth? Alcohol brand gets creative

27 July 2022 7:52 PM

Pepe Marais (Joe Public United) picks the Flying Fish campaign as his advertising hero on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home deliveries for pets - Shoprite takes its pet supplies business online

27 July 2022 7:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Cotton (Head of e-commerce, Shoprite Group) about the new Petshop Science online service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Family of Achmat ‘Sharkboy’ Hassiem receives R80k donations for his medical care

Local

China locks down 970,000 in Wuhan after 4 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

World Business

[WATCH] KZN man expecting an accident starts narrating dashcam vid - then BANG!

Local

Politricking with Tshidi Madia: If we don't focus, we're gone - ANC's Gungubele

Politics

EWN Highlights

SA population tops 60m with 17m people younger than 15 - what about jobs?

28 July 2022 7:17 PM

Shocking u-turn: Teffo returns to representing 4 accused in Meyiwa murder trial

28 July 2022 6:38 PM

Mpofu accuses FS Head of the PP's Office of being a 'disgruntled employee'

28 July 2022 6:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA