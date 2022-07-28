'Psychedelic drugs are incredibly safe and in many cases lifesaving'
People have used plants containing "psychedelic drugs" in spiritual practice for thousands of years.
This consciousness-altering class of drugs includes psilocybin - found in “magic mushrooms", mescaline - found in cacti such as peyote and San Pedro and LSD - a drug invented by chemist Swiss chemist Albert Hoffman in 1938.
Once taboo, there is a resurging interest in psychedelic therapy.
RELATED: Magic Mushrooms: 'Wonderful results, and absolutely harmless'
Clinical trials into the use of psilocybin and the powerful psychedelic DMT in therapy have shown much promise.
Trials have shown ketamine - a mind-altering anaesthetic widely used in human and veterinary medicine, to be extremely effective in treating life-threatening depression.
Now, a group of mental health experts wants the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) to authorise the use of psychedelic drugs in therapy.
“We can no longer ethically deny patients access to life-saving therapies,” says clinical psychologist Jamie Elkon.
RELATED: Psychedelic drugs: 'It’s like therapy on steroids'
John Maytham interviewed Elkon (scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion).
There are currently hundreds of studies across the world that are researching the efficacy of compounds such as psilocybin, LSD, and MDMA for treatment-resistant depression, PTSD, alcoholism.Jamie Elkon, clinical psychologist
RELATED: 'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years'
Peer-reviewed, double-blind studies have shown they are incredibly safe... and in many cases can be lifesaving, where other traditional psychopharmacology has failed… MDMA will probably be approved by the FDA in 2023.Jamie Elkon, clinical psychologist
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/psilocybin-mushrooms-fungi-fungus-5198533/
More from Lifestyle
'Intercepted email' scams on the rise in SA - how to protect yourself
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a woman hacked three times in three months with the Business Email Compromise scam.Read More
Learn the Afrikaans word for ANYTHING on TikTok
Lester Kiewit interviews Danie van Schalkwyk about his TikTok account and the creative terms that are always being invented.Read More
Fertility rate down, mortality rate up: Stats SA's mid-year population estimates
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Statistician General Risenga Maluleke about the country's mid-year population statistics.Read More
Saudi Arabia to build one-building city housing 9 million people
"There’s an incredible video that is literally an episode of Black Mirror," says Barbara Friedman.Read More
Saxophonist teaches kids with foetal alcohol syndrome how to play instruments
Refilwe Moloto spoke to saxophonist, Hiram Koopman about his work with kids with foetal alcohol syndrome and teaching them musical skills.Read More
'It's never too late to start a retirement fund'
Africa Melane was joined by Wealth Manager at PPS Johannes Visser to talk about how you can start building capital for your retirement lifestyle.Read More
Shortage of staff at airports affects travel in some countries, says expert
John Maytham speaks to the owner and managing director at Plane talking, Linden Birns, for more.Read More
How to avoid online scams when job hunting?
John Perlman spoke to Editor at MyBroadband.co.za Jan Vermeulen about how to avoid falling prey to scammers.Read More
[LISTEN] Why is the eyebrow sad it's not a mouth? Alcohol brand gets creative
Pepe Marais (Joe Public United) picks the Flying Fish campaign as his advertising hero on The Money Show.Read More