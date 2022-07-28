Family of Achmat ‘Sharkboy’ Hassiem receives R80k donations for his medical care





Achmat ‘Sharkboy’ Hassiem is a former Paralympian bronze medalist who unfortunately ended up in a coma after a routine back operation.

The family has been left overwhelmed by the cost of his medical bills but recently received money from a fundraiser to help alleviate some of the pressure.

Pippa Hudson spoke to the chairperson of the Cape Long Distance Swimming Association - Shoneé Cornelissen about this fundraiser and his condition.

According to Cornelissen Hassiem is an extremely kind and gentle person who touched so many lives.

He’s pretty much this gentle giant, he’s got an absolute heart of gold, he’s always been someone who’s just made time for everyone so freely and openly. Shoneé Cornelissen, chairperson of the Cape Long Distance Swimming Association

Cornelissen recently visited his family to hand over a check for R80 000 to help with his ongoing medical costs, after receiving a wide range of donations.

While this money will be a huge help but unfortunately this is a long-term condition, and the family will need continued support as he needs round-the-clock support and care.

There is a Go Get funding page open for Hassiem and any donation will go a long way in giving his loved ones and him some much-needed support.

