



African National Congress (ANC) staff members will continue their picket, over unpaid salaries, at the party's policy conference on Friday.

The employees have not been paid in over the past two months.

The ruling party has committed to diverting funds, set aside for its policy conference, to pay staffers on Thursday. But it's understood it's not fully delivered on this promise.

The party's staff representatives committee chairperson, Mvusi Mdala, told 702's Uveka Rangappa that they have mobilised other ANC members attending the conference to prioritise it on the agenda.

Mdala added that they are not convinced that the Political Party Funding Act has prevented some donors from injecting money into the party.

We just finished a picket now at the registration centre in Turffontein Racecourse and tomorrow what we will be doing is picketing again at the entrance of the Nasrec where the conference is going to take place. Mvusi Mdala, ANC staff representative committee chairperson

Also, we are mobilizing delegates who are attending the conference and number of them have assured us that this issue will be on top of the agenda before the conference could discuss any business, it must start with the salary of the workers. Mvusi Mdala, ANC staff representative committee chairperson

The explanation is on party’s funding that has been repeatedly raised with us, but we are not convinced that the party funding has prevented some of the donors to donate as they don’t want to be known. Mvusi Mdala, ANC staff representative committee chairperson

This article first appeared on 702 : ANC staff members to continue picket at Nasrec over unpaid salaries