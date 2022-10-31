[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022





JOHANNESBURG - South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away.

News of his passing reached Eyewitness News on Monday.

Mansfield announced on Facebook in January that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer after beating leukemia 13 years prior.

He had a career that spanned decades, bringing entertainment and laughter to many on then 94.7.

FILE: Jeremy Mansfield behind the microphone for 94.7. Picture: Supplied.

FILE: Jeremy Mansfield with his colleagues. Picture: 94.7

