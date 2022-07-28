Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Meet Sandiso Hlalaphi - sales consultant by day, long distance runner by night

* 28 July 2022 5:40 PM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Mental health
Cape Town Marathon
marathon running
2022 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

A sales consultant that runs long distances to clear his head,. Sandiso Hlalaphi breaks down how running changed his life.

The long run to the 2022 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is well in it's stride as participants train diligently for the event. Set to take place mid-October, the 42km run will debut as an Abbott World Marathon Majors Candidate, piquing the interest of local and international running enthusiasts.

But it won't just be athletes that you'll see on the day. You'll also experience the Mother City's rich blend of culture, breathtaking scenery and meet interesting Capetonian's along the way - like Sandiso Hlalaphi, a sales consultant at DirectAxis, who runs long distances for his mental health. Sandiso looks to inspire others on his journey to the Cape Town marathon, which would be his first official marathon run.

Hailing from Khayelitsha, Sandiso found running as an outlet for him after enduring a deep depression two years ago which put him on the verge of suicide. After making more frequent use of the office gym, he started taking his fitness outside and using it to improve his mental health, as recommended by his therapist.

The more running I did, the healthier I got to be and the more focused I became.

Sandiso Hlalaphi, Sales Consultant/Mental Health Advocate

Sandiso now hopes to inspire others to run for the improvement of their mental health by sharing his journey and continuing to run. He runs with a number of running groups throughout the city, meeting with people and making friends along the way.

With his sights set on this year's Cape Town marathon, he is keen on putting his body and mind to the test.

To stay up to date with Sandiso and his road to the marathon, make sure to follow him on Instagram.

For runners who are keen on entering this year's marathon, check out the official Sanlam Cape Town Marathon website to start your journey.




