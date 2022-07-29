ANC's National Policy Conference: 'A temperature gauge for Ramaphosa's future'
The governing African National Congress (ANC) has been scrutinised over the years over its failure to deliver on its democratic promises.
South Africa's burning challenges including poverty, inequality, high unemployment and crime rates, corruption and energy deficiency - among others.
ANC and national President Cyril Ramaphosa administration has not been spared by critics - including the general public.
This forms the basis of the party's sixth National Policy Conference where ANC officials are expected to discuss the country's issues in a bid to find resolutions and ultimately create corresponding policies.
The National Policy Conference precedes the National Elective Conference scheduled for December this year.
Political analyst and associate professor in public law at the University of Cape Town, Richard Calland, believes the "step aside" rule will be one of the conference's central discussions.
Calland suspected that the gathering would give party members an opportunity to separate the wheat from the chaff.
They are debates between the good guys and the bad guys, between those who care about accountability and ethics and those who don't and are simply there to secure power.Richard Calland, political analyst and associate professor in public law - University of Cape Town
Ramaphosa will have to use the conference as a means to steer favour towards him for the National Elective Conference come end of year.
It's crucial that Ramaphosa wins, from his perspective, in December... [with] a more united National Executive Committee behind him, [he] will be able to govern more boldly, more decisively [in] the second term if he gets to that. That's why this weekend is important to gauge the temperature to see what is the lay of the land in terms of provincial support, in terms of what will happen in December.Richard Calland, political analyst and associate professor in public law - University of Cape Town
Listen to the full interview below.
This article first appeared on 702 : ANC's National Policy Conference: 'A temperature gauge for Ramaphosa's future'
