Santaco not happy with CoCT's amended traffic bylaw
CAPE TOWN - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has condemned a new amended traffic bylaw in the City of Cape Town municipality.
The amended law will now give traffic officers the power to impound vehicles of repeat offenders rather than the continuation of fines.
The City said this will help with the justice system and the backlog in traffic-related court cases.
The amended bylaw will be gazetted later on Friday.
Santaco is not happy.
"We are very disappointed with the new bylaws and especially it seems they are targeting the taxi industry. I mean the taxi industry at the moment is taking a lot of strain" said provincial chairperson Mandla Hermanus.
Hermanus said the bylaw will take the taxi industry out of business, as it will most likely affect thousands of taxi drivers.
"Suddenly it doesn't matter whether you've got an operating licence or not your vehicle will end up impounded."s.
The City of Cape Town will today gazette a new traffic bylaw, which will affect thousands of people in the Mother City. GLS #Transport #TrafficBylaw #CapeTown pic.twitter.com/1uv4pxKgT7— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 29, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : Santaco not happy with CoCT's amended traffic bylaw
