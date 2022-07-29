LISTEN: How the price of mushrooms doubled over a year





The price for mushrooms has been on the rise over the past year.

It was reported last week that mushroom prices skyrocketed by 127%, bring mushrooms costing a whopping R70 per kilo.

Though it certainly is true that prices have risen managing director at Agrimark Trends, Johnny van der Merwe, said that a more accurate estimate for the overall increase in prices lies around 10% and 20%.

A potential contributor for the rising costs is load shedding.

However, van der Merwe said consumers said consumers did not have to fear as prices for locally and internationally sourced produce may fall once the country's exchange rate strengthens.

The exchange rate that went up, or weakened significantly, resulted in a lot of import parity prices, especially poultry, pork, milk, to go up and that also pulled the local prices upwards again. Luckily, we saw some relief in the exchange rate - which can mean that that prices and food inflation as a whole can come down a bit. Johnny van der Merwe, managing director - Agrimark Trends

