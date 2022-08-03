What kind of offshore investment is best for you?





Investing your money overseas is a great way to grow your wealth and expand your portfolio, but diving into it headfirst without significant research and preparation may hinder your investment’s potential growth.

To enquire about the best way to approach offshore investment, The Afternoon Drive’s John Maytham hosted Famida Singh, the Divisional Executive of Retail Investment Propositions at Liberty Group South Africa. Singh provided insight as to how different offshore investment options can benefit different clients. She also emphasizes the importance of seeking accredited advice from a financial adviser before making any offshore investment decisions.

With the option to choose between offshore bank accounts, direct platforms, endowments and more when investing overseas, Singh mentions that the selection is highly dependent on the client’s circumstances and gave a few situational examples.

If you are a client that is going to retire in South Africa, is managing your estate in South Africa… You might want to consider an endowment because it comes with estate planning benefits. Famida Singh, Divisional Executive, Retail Investment Propositions, Liberty Group South Africa

Some clients want to invest for shorter periods of time. That’s when offshore bank accounts, offshore unit trusts and direct platforms become a lot more accessible and a lot more appropriate for those clients. Famida Singh, Divisional Executive, Retail Investment Propositions, Liberty Group South Africa

