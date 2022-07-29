Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
Our Burning Planet: Searcher Geodata returns to South Africa to pursue seismic surveys off the West Coast
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Onke Ngcuka
Onke Ngcuka - Journalist at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Proposed amendments to regulations on Social Relief of Distress grant do not go far enough
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carilee Osborne
Today at 16:20
John Maytham Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:33
Swimming across the English Channel — seven South Africans set to take the plunge
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michelle Weber
Today at 16:55
# An hour with Armand Kook Kaal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Armand Aucamp
Today at 17:05
The ANC policy conference
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 17:45
The Black Cat Bones new album titled “Book of Miriam” release today
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andre Kriel
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

ANC policy conference: 'Focus on cadre deployment and bureaucracy’ - analyst

29 July 2022 2:19 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
African National Congress
ANC
2022 ANC policy conference

Breakfast said while the ANC has a number of good policies their greatest problem lies with implementation – pointing to its bureaucracy and cadre deployment as points of failure.

The African National Congress has begun its sixth national policy conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg on Friday.

Uveka Rangappa spoke to political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast on what he anticipates the policy conference will achieve.

Breakfast said while the ANC has a number of good policies, its greatest problem lies with implementation – pointing to the party's bureaucracy and cadre deployment as points of failure.

The problem lies with the bureaucracy, that’s why even the Zondo commission cited the issue of cadre deployment… they don’t deploy strategically and because of that our bureaucracy is not able to get the job done.

Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political analyst

Eyewitness News recently reported that the controversial step-aside rule is likely to dominate ANC’s national policy conference.

Breakfast said discussions should be centred around ‘implementing policies for the benefit of the majority’, however, he doubts that this will be prioritised.

Of course not, we’ve heard over the weekend people were talking about step-aside… people were talking about leadership... that they must elect the right people. I think that is going to be most important issue - in my view is - the step aside. I can bet my bottom dollar that issue going to be the over-arching theme of this conference.

Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political analyst

He urged the ruling party to ‘take the plight of citizens seriously.’

Listen to the full audio below:




