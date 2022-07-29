The Unlikely Secret Agent takes to the stage





The stage production adapts the biography based on the life of Eleanor Kasrils. The book was penned by her husband. The story of the Unlikely Secret Agents reads like a Hollywood spy thriller. When the book fell into Erica Marias' hands, she knew new she had to bring this character to stage.

[Eleanor Kasrils] didn't see herself as a heroine. She quietly went about what she believed was the right thing to do. And this is an incredible tribute to her. Erika Marais, Producer and star of The Unlikely Secret Agent

But who was Eleanor Kasrils? Born Eleanor Logan in Scotland, she was raised in Durban and worked in a bookstore in early 60s. Spurred on by the horror that was the Sharpeville massacre, she joined uMkhonto we Sizwe, where she would meet her future husband Ronnie. As MK member she found herself hiding and helping many activists as a driver, courier and fundraiser. But the real James Bond silver-screen spy-craft really began when she was detained by the apartheid government in 1963. By going on a hunger strike, and faking a mental breakdown, Eleanor was able to get herself transferred to a mental facility. Once there, she planned a daring a escape worthy of Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible.

To find out what happened after this, it's best to catch the production at the Artscape Theatre.

The Unlikely Secret Agent is on from the 4th until 9th August 2022, as part of the Artscape Women Humanity Arts Festival.

