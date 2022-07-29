Have you heard of hemochromatosis?





During a previous episode with Pippa Hudson, the conversation was about donating blood, and then came through a really curious WhatsApp voice note from one of the listeners that piqued everyone's interest.

According to the listener, some people donate blood much more often than is usually recommended. While most people wait 56 days between blood bank deposits, people with hemochromatosis donate much more frequently.

So what is hemochromatosis?

It's a condition in which your body stores too much iron. Often genetic, the result means an excessive amount of iron in your body, which if left untreated may cause heart and liver disease, diabetes, arthritis, and other problems.

Dr Caroline Hilton - head of the medical division at the Western Cape Blood Service noted that these issues were not common for most people with hemochromatosis. Usually, they were unaware of their condition.

Many people with hemochromatosis have higher iron stores, but they don't necessarily have this iron deposition [on their organs]. Dr Caroline Hilton - Western Cape Blood Service

Most people with it will likely live their lives completely unaware, and if they do become aware of it, it's usually an incidental discovery.

That being said, if you do have it and it's on the serious side, one of the best treatments for it is regular trips to the blood bank.

Blood donation is a great way to reduce your iron stores. So when someone is diagnosed with hereditary hemochromatosis, they can be referred to us [Western Cape Blood Service] as a therapeutic donor. Dr Caroline Hilton - Western Cape Blood Service

Therapeutic donors are treated just like normal donors except they can donate much more often, depending on what their iron level is like. In most cases, where a donor isn't taking some chronic medication or has had certain cancers, their blood is just like that of anyone else and can be used with patients in need.

Scroll up for the full audio.